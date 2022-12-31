Use Spotify Premium for free for next 3 months, offer ends today

In India, you can use Spotify Premium for free for the next three months. Yes, this Spotify service, which gives users access to a host of features, including ad-less music, can be used free of cost for the next ninety days. However, those interested should hurry up, as December 31 is the last day to avail this offer.

This latest offer from the Swedish audio streaming app comes days after India became the first country where the company's new subscription plan, Premium Mini, was rolled out. Also, at various points during the year, Spotify made Premium subscription free for a limited period of time, in the country.

How to get free Spotify Premium for next 3 months?

Please note that the offer is open only to those users who have not subscribed to Spotify Premium even once. Here's what they have to do:

(1.) Click on this link and tap ‘Get 3 months for ₹0.’

(2.) Sign-in with any of the available options, or create an account and then sign-in.

(3.) Add your card and confirm you wish to avail the offer.

(4.) The subscription can be cancelled at any point before the deal ends.

(5.) If you want to continue using the service after that, you can choose from any of these plans: Mini, Individual, Duo, Family.

