Home / Technology / US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

technology
Published on Jan 07, 2023 06:15 AM IST

The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

A roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains was also held.
A roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains was also held.
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Also Read: Joe Biden to welcome Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at White House on January 13

The two also hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, the statement said.

More details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states japan
united states japan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out