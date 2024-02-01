Valentines Day gifts: 10 smartwatches for men to elevate your partners style
Valentines Day gift ideas: Explore the best smartwatches for men to gift this special day. Find the one that suits your style and budget.
Valentine’s Day is the day to express love to your partner and what better way to celebrate is by surprising them with a gift. If you are looking for a nice gift that not only expresses your love but also be useful then your search has come to an end. A smartwatch is a perfect gift for him that will stay with them forever to keep reminding your love for them. This guide includes the best smartwatches for men with sophisticated designs and amazing features.
Smartwatches for men usually come with a bit bulky design and a large display to fit the wrists perfectly. The metal build and silicon straps bring comfort and durability. A bunch of sensors are there to provide accurate measurements of your body vitals and workouts. These connected watches also let you make and receive calls without reaching out to your smartphone every time. You can check all your notifications right on your wrist and even reply to messages without pulling out your phone from your pocket. GPS navigation comes in handy in various situations.
So join us to explore the vast landscape of smartwatches that come with cutting-edge technology and features that will bring a smile to your partner's face. Also, check out our best pick from the list and the guide to find your best smartwatch when in the market.
1. Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen
Apple Watch SE is the affordable version of the premium smartwatch from the brand. This watch brings most of the amazing features of the original watch while still being pocket-friendly. It features the latest chipset and sensor to accurately calculate body vitals and workouts. It brings a full-day battery life so you can go through the day without having to put it on charging. Featuring a metal frame and nylon strap, it fits comfortably on the wrist.
Specifications of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen
Brand: Apple
Display: 40mm Retina Display
Water Resistance: 50 meters
Sensors: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Crash Detection
Sports Mode: Enhanced workout metrics
Battery: 18 hours
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Latest health and safety features
|Limited battery life
|Stylish design with metal frame
Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹20,000 to gift your partner
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek 44mm smartwatch in Graphite, that is exclusively compatible with Android devices. With Contactless Secure Payments, enjoy the convenience of making payments directly from your wrist using the Tap & Pay feature through Samsung Wallet. Stay connected on the go with LTE connectivity, providing access to calls, messages, and music streaming even without your phone. The watch boasts advanced sleep tracking technology, personalized heart rate zones for optimized workouts, and seamless integration with popular Android apps like Whatsapp for convenient messaging directly from your wrist.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE
Brand: Samsung
Display: 1.5 inches, 480 x 480 pixels
Water Resistance: IP68
Sensors: Sleep tracking, Heart Rate Monitoring, LTE connectivity
Sports Mode: 90+ workouts
Battery Life: 40 hours
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Contactless secure payments
|Limited compatibility
|LTE connectivity on the go
3. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition
The Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition smartwatch is a versatile device compatible with both Android and iOS phones. It features a vibrant always-on display with customizable watch faces and supports numerous apps for fitness, payments, music, and more. With a 3 ATM design, rapid charging (reaching 80% in about half an hour), and extended battery modes, it's suitable for various activities. The smartwatch automatically tracks health metrics, including heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen levels. Stay connected with call and message notifications, and make calls directly from the watch. Its advanced sensors and GPS enhance fitness tracking.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition
Brand: Fossil
Display: 1.28 inches, 416 x 416 pixels
Water resistance: 3 ATM
Sensors: Advanced sensors for health and fitness tracking, GPS
Sports mode: Yes
Battery: 24 hours
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Useful always-on display
|None
|Compatibility with Android & iOS
4. Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged and feature-packed smartwatch designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts. With a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a super-bright Retina display, and advanced health features, it caters to a wide range of users. The watch offers cellular capabilities, up to 36 hours of battery life, and is carbon neutral when paired with specific bands. It excels in providing precise fitness metrics, outdoor adventure tools, and water sports functionalities, making it a versatile and durable smartwatch.
Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2
Brand: Apple
Display: 1.91 inches 509x401 pixels
Water Resistance: 100m
Sensors: Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, ECG, Compass, Depth
Sports Mode: Specialized modes for various workouts and outdoor activities
Battery: Up to 36 hours, 72 hours in Low Power Mode
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Rugged Titanium Case
|Relatively Large Size
|Bright Always-On Retina Display
|Pricey
5. Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch is a sleek Android smartwatch designed with a matte black stainless steel case and an obsidian active band. It features a circular, domed design and runs on Wear OS for a user-friendly experience. The watch offers comprehensive activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and ECG capabilities for health insights. With 6 months of included Premium, users can stay informed about their fitness progress. The Pixel Watch also facilitates convenient tasks like contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions, and event notifications.
Specifications of Pixel Watch
Brand: Pixel
Display: 1.2 inches, 450x450 pixels
Water resistance: IP68
Sensors: Activity tracking, heart rate monitor, ECG
Sports mode: 40 workout modes
Battery: 24 hours
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek design
|Comparatively expensive
|Comprehensive tracking
6. Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile health and fitness companion with built-in Amazon Alexa for quick access to information and smart home control. It monitors sleep quality and heart rate and offers personalized sleep scores. The device supports 24/7 heart rate tracking, music storage, and notification alerts. With an always-on display option, it provides convenient information at a glance. The watch has a 5+ day battery life and is compatible with various devices.
Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2
Brand: Fitbit
Display: 1.4 inches, 300 x 300 pixels
Water resistance: 50 meters
Sensors: Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring
Sports mode: 20 exercise modes
Battery: 5+ days
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Built-in Amazon Alexa for voice commands
|Looks more like a fitness tracker than a smartwatch
|Sleep tracking with personalized scores
7. Titan Crest
The Titan Crest boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an Always-On Display feature, showcasing vivid visuals at 466x466 pixel resolution. It offers SingleSync BT Calling using an advanced chipset and features a functional crown for easy navigation. Packed with health and fitness capabilities, it includes an Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2, and Sleep Monitor with REM tracking. With a durable design rated at IP68, it ensures water resistance. The smartwatch guarantees 5-7 days of battery life under standard conditions, extending to 3 days with BT calling.
Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch
Brand: Titan
Display: 1.43 inches AMOLED with 466 x 466-pixel
Water Resistance: IP68
Sensors: Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Sleep Monitor with REM
Sports Modes: 100+
Battery Life: 5-7 days
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vibrant AMOLED Display
|None
|SingleSync BT Calling
8. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Summary
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium GPS sports watch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display, passed 15 military-standard tests for durability, and supports 5 satellite positioning systems for precise navigation. The watch excels in strength exercises, automatically recognizing movements, counting reps, and providing detailed workout data through the Zepp App. With one tap, users can assess heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate. The watch offers 150+ sports modes, is 10 ATM waterproof, runs on the powerful Zepp OS, and boasts a remarkable 24-day battery life for extended adventures.
Specifications of Amazfit T-Rex 2
Brand: Amazfit
Display: 1.39 inch HD AMOLED
Water Resistance: 10 ATM waterproof
Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, stress, barometric altimeter, compass
Sports Modes: 150+
Battery Life: Up to 24 days
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable design for outdoor use
|A bit bulky
|Precise navigation with 5 satellite systems
9. Huawei Watch GT 3
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch boasts a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering a rich visual experience. Equipped with precision sensors, it ensures accurate health and fitness tracking with features like all-day SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch is water-resistant (5 ATM), making it durable for various activities. Its compatibility with Android and iOS devices ensures seamless connectivity. The AI running coach provides personalized fitness plans, while the extended 14-day battery life, wireless charging, and phone reverse charging eliminate battery concerns.
Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 3
Brand: Huawei
Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED
Water Resistance: 5 ATM
Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, air pressure, temperature
Sports Modes: 100+
Battery Life: Up to 14 days
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vibrant AMOLED Display
|None
|14-Day Battery Life
Also read: 8 best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top picks for unisex adults
10. Amazfit GTS 2
The Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch is a sleek and feature-packed device with a stunning Ultra HD AMOLED Display. It boasts a Bezel-Less Design, Amazon Alexa integration, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, and 3GB Music Storage. The curved glass, aluminium alloy body, and scratch-resistant coating enhance its durability. With 90 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance, it's suitable for various activities, including swimming. The watch allows music control, supports offline voice commands, and ensures convenience with Bluetooth phone calls.
Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2
Brand: Amazfit
Display: 1.65 inch AMOLED, 348x442 pixels
Water Resistance: 5 ATM
Sensors: SpO2, Stress Monitor, Built-in GPS
Sports Modes: 90
Battery: 6 day
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ultra HD AMOLED Display
|None
|Built-in Amazon Alexa
Top 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Display
|Water Resistance
|Battery
|Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen
|40mm Retina Display
|50 meters
|18 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE
|1.5 inches, 480 x 480 pixels
|IP68
|40 hours
|Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition
|1.28 inches, 416 x 416 pixels
|3 ATM
|24 hours
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|1.91 inches 509x401 pixels
|100m
|Up to 36 hours
|Pixel Watch
|1.2 inches, 450x450 pixels
|IP68
|24 hours
|Fitbit Versa 2
|1.4 inches, 300 x 300 pixels
|50 meters
|5+ days
|Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch
|1.43 inches AMOLED, 466 x 466-pixel
|IP68
|5-7 days
|Amazfit T-Rex 2
|1.39 inch HD AMOLED
|10 ATM waterproof
|Up to 24 days
|Huawei Watch GT 3
|1.43 inch AMOLED
|5 ATM
|Up to 14 days
|Amazfit GTS 2
|1.65 inch AMOLED, 348x442 pixels
|5 ATM
|6 days
Best value for money
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 stands out as the best value for money, offering a vibrant 1.39-inch AMOLED display, impressive 10 ATM waterproofing, a rich set of sensors, including heart rate and SpO2, and an exceptional battery life of up to 24 days. Its robust build and extensive sports modes make it an excellent choice for users seeking durability and comprehensive fitness tracking without breaking the bank.
Best overall product
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 emerges as the best overall product, boasting a large and crisp 1.91-inch display, impressive water resistance of 100 meters, a comprehensive array of health sensors, specialized sports modes, and a commendable battery life of up to 36 hours. Its integration with the Apple ecosystem, including features like Blood Oxygen monitoring and ECG, along with a sleek design, positions it as the top choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch experience.
How to find the best smartwatch for a Valentine's Day gift?
Selecting the perfect smartwatch for a Valentine's Day gift involves considering both style and functionality. Opt for a design that complements your partner's taste, whether it's a sleek and modern look or a more classic aesthetic. Ensure that the smartwatch aligns with their lifestyle, providing features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. Consider compatibility with their smartphone and any specific preferences they might have. Reading user reviews and expert opinions on reputable tech websites can provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of different models. Ultimately, a thoughtful combination of style and features tailored to your partner's interests will make for a meaningful and practical Valentine's Day gift.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.