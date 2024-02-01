Valentines Day gifts: 10 smartwatches for men to elevate your partners style

Valentine’s Day is the day to express love to your partner and what better way to celebrate is by surprising them with a gift. If you are looking for a nice gift that not only expresses your love but also be useful then your search has come to an end. A smartwatch is a perfect gift for him that will stay with them forever to keep reminding your love for them. This guide includes the best smartwatches for men with sophisticated designs and amazing features. Valentines Day: A smartwatch brings style and functionality in a small package

Smartwatches for men usually come with a bit bulky design and a large display to fit the wrists perfectly. The metal build and silicon straps bring comfort and durability. A bunch of sensors are there to provide accurate measurements of your body vitals and workouts. These connected watches also let you make and receive calls without reaching out to your smartphone every time. You can check all your notifications right on your wrist and even reply to messages without pulling out your phone from your pocket. GPS navigation comes in handy in various situations.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

So join us to explore the vast landscape of smartwatches that come with cutting-edge technology and features that will bring a smile to your partner's face. Also, check out our best pick from the list and the guide to find your best smartwatch when in the market.

1. Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

B0CHXZVDLT

Apple Watch SE is the affordable version of the premium smartwatch from the brand. This watch brings most of the amazing features of the original watch while still being pocket-friendly. It features the latest chipset and sensor to accurately calculate body vitals and workouts. It brings a full-day battery life so you can go through the day without having to put it on charging. Featuring a metal frame and nylon strap, it fits comfortably on the wrist.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

Brand: Apple

Display: 40mm Retina Display

Water Resistance: 50 meters

Sensors: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Crash Detection

Sports Mode: Enhanced workout metrics

Battery: 18 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Latest health and safety features Limited battery life Stylish design with metal frame

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹20,000 to gift your partner

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

B0CCV7WCPV

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek 44mm smartwatch in Graphite, that is exclusively compatible with Android devices. With Contactless Secure Payments, enjoy the convenience of making payments directly from your wrist using the Tap & Pay feature through Samsung Wallet. Stay connected on the go with LTE connectivity, providing access to calls, messages, and music streaming even without your phone. The watch boasts advanced sleep tracking technology, personalized heart rate zones for optimized workouts, and seamless integration with popular Android apps like Whatsapp for convenient messaging directly from your wrist.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Brand: Samsung

Display: 1.5 inches, 480 x 480 pixels

Water Resistance: IP68

Sensors: Sleep tracking, Heart Rate Monitoring, LTE connectivity

Sports Mode: 90+ workouts

Battery Life: 40 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contactless secure payments Limited compatibility LTE connectivity on the go

3. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition

B0BGXXSD32

The Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition smartwatch is a versatile device compatible with both Android and iOS phones. It features a vibrant always-on display with customizable watch faces and supports numerous apps for fitness, payments, music, and more. With a 3 ATM design, rapid charging (reaching 80% in about half an hour), and extended battery modes, it's suitable for various activities. The smartwatch automatically tracks health metrics, including heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen levels. Stay connected with call and message notifications, and make calls directly from the watch. Its advanced sensors and GPS enhance fitness tracking.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition

Brand: Fossil

Display: 1.28 inches, 416 x 416 pixels

Water resistance: 3 ATM

Sensors: Advanced sensors for health and fitness tracking, GPS

Sports mode: Yes

Battery: 24 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Useful always-on display None Compatibility with Android & iOS

4. Apple Watch Ultra 2

B0CHXZTSWY

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged and feature-packed smartwatch designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts. With a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a super-bright Retina display, and advanced health features, it caters to a wide range of users. The watch offers cellular capabilities, up to 36 hours of battery life, and is carbon neutral when paired with specific bands. It excels in providing precise fitness metrics, outdoor adventure tools, and water sports functionalities, making it a versatile and durable smartwatch.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2

Brand: Apple

Display: 1.91 inches 509x401 pixels

Water Resistance: 100m

Sensors: Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, ECG, Compass, Depth

Sports Mode: Specialized modes for various workouts and outdoor activities

Battery: Up to 36 hours, 72 hours in Low Power Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged Titanium Case Relatively Large Size Bright Always-On Retina Display Pricey

5. Pixel Watch

B0CP1ZYRP8

The Pixel Watch is a sleek Android smartwatch designed with a matte black stainless steel case and an obsidian active band. It features a circular, domed design and runs on Wear OS for a user-friendly experience. The watch offers comprehensive activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and ECG capabilities for health insights. With 6 months of included Premium, users can stay informed about their fitness progress. The Pixel Watch also facilitates convenient tasks like contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions, and event notifications.

Specifications of Pixel Watch

Brand: Pixel

Display: 1.2 inches, 450x450 pixels

Water resistance: IP68

Sensors: Activity tracking, heart rate monitor, ECG

Sports mode: 40 workout modes

Battery: 24 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Comparatively expensive Comprehensive tracking

6. Fitbit Versa 2

B07TWFVDWT

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile health and fitness companion with built-in Amazon Alexa for quick access to information and smart home control. It monitors sleep quality and heart rate and offers personalized sleep scores. The device supports 24/7 heart rate tracking, music storage, and notification alerts. With an always-on display option, it provides convenient information at a glance. The watch has a 5+ day battery life and is compatible with various devices.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2

Brand: Fitbit

Display: 1.4 inches, 300 x 300 pixels

Water resistance: 50 meters

Sensors: Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring

Sports mode: 20 exercise modes

Battery: 5+ days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in Amazon Alexa for voice commands Looks more like a fitness tracker than a smartwatch Sleep tracking with personalized scores

7. Titan Crest

B0CLRCTC58

The Titan Crest boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an Always-On Display feature, showcasing vivid visuals at 466x466 pixel resolution. It offers SingleSync BT Calling using an advanced chipset and features a functional crown for easy navigation. Packed with health and fitness capabilities, it includes an Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2, and Sleep Monitor with REM tracking. With a durable design rated at IP68, it ensures water resistance. The smartwatch guarantees 5-7 days of battery life under standard conditions, extending to 3 days with BT calling.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch

Brand: Titan

Display: 1.43 inches AMOLED with 466 x 466-pixel

Water Resistance: IP68

Sensors: Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Sleep Monitor with REM

Sports Modes: 100+

Battery Life: 5-7 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant AMOLED Display None SingleSync BT Calling

8. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Summary

B0B37V1VZF

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium GPS sports watch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display, passed 15 military-standard tests for durability, and supports 5 satellite positioning systems for precise navigation. The watch excels in strength exercises, automatically recognizing movements, counting reps, and providing detailed workout data through the Zepp App. With one tap, users can assess heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate. The watch offers 150+ sports modes, is 10 ATM waterproof, runs on the powerful Zepp OS, and boasts a remarkable 24-day battery life for extended adventures.

Specifications of Amazfit T-Rex 2

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.39 inch HD AMOLED

Water Resistance: 10 ATM waterproof

Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, stress, barometric altimeter, compass

Sports Modes: 150+

Battery Life: Up to 24 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable design for outdoor use A bit bulky Precise navigation with 5 satellite systems

9. Huawei Watch GT 3

B09KMK4GXM

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch boasts a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering a rich visual experience. Equipped with precision sensors, it ensures accurate health and fitness tracking with features like all-day SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch is water-resistant (5 ATM), making it durable for various activities. Its compatibility with Android and iOS devices ensures seamless connectivity. The AI running coach provides personalized fitness plans, while the extended 14-day battery life, wireless charging, and phone reverse charging eliminate battery concerns.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 3

Brand: Huawei

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, air pressure, temperature

Sports Modes: 100+

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant AMOLED Display None 14-Day Battery Life

Also read: 8 best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top picks for unisex adults

10. Amazfit GTS 2

B09ZYM6QG4

The Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch is a sleek and feature-packed device with a stunning Ultra HD AMOLED Display. It boasts a Bezel-Less Design, Amazon Alexa integration, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, and 3GB Music Storage. The curved glass, aluminium alloy body, and scratch-resistant coating enhance its durability. With 90 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance, it's suitable for various activities, including swimming. The watch allows music control, supports offline voice commands, and ensures convenience with Bluetooth phone calls.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.65 inch AMOLED, 348x442 pixels

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Sensors: SpO2, Stress Monitor, Built-in GPS

Sports Modes: 90

Battery: 6 day

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra HD AMOLED Display None Built-in Amazon Alexa

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Water Resistance Battery Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm Retina Display 50 meters 18 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE 1.5 inches, 480 x 480 pixels IP68 40 hours Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition 1.28 inches, 416 x 416 pixels 3 ATM 24 hours Apple Watch Ultra 2 1.91 inches 509x401 pixels 100m Up to 36 hours Pixel Watch 1.2 inches, 450x450 pixels IP68 24 hours Fitbit Versa 2 1.4 inches, 300 x 300 pixels 50 meters 5+ days Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch 1.43 inches AMOLED, 466 x 466-pixel IP68 5-7 days Amazfit T-Rex 2 1.39 inch HD AMOLED 10 ATM waterproof Up to 24 days Huawei Watch GT 3 1.43 inch AMOLED 5 ATM Up to 14 days Amazfit GTS 2 1.65 inch AMOLED, 348x442 pixels 5 ATM 6 days

Best value for money

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 stands out as the best value for money, offering a vibrant 1.39-inch AMOLED display, impressive 10 ATM waterproofing, a rich set of sensors, including heart rate and SpO2, and an exceptional battery life of up to 24 days. Its robust build and extensive sports modes make it an excellent choice for users seeking durability and comprehensive fitness tracking without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 emerges as the best overall product, boasting a large and crisp 1.91-inch display, impressive water resistance of 100 meters, a comprehensive array of health sensors, specialized sports modes, and a commendable battery life of up to 36 hours. Its integration with the Apple ecosystem, including features like Blood Oxygen monitoring and ECG, along with a sleek design, positions it as the top choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch experience.

How to find the best smartwatch for a Valentine's Day gift?

Selecting the perfect smartwatch for a Valentine's Day gift involves considering both style and functionality. Opt for a design that complements your partner's taste, whether it's a sleek and modern look or a more classic aesthetic. Ensure that the smartwatch aligns with their lifestyle, providing features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. Consider compatibility with their smartphone and any specific preferences they might have. Reading user reviews and expert opinions on reputable tech websites can provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of different models. Ultimately, a thoughtful combination of style and features tailored to your partner's interests will make for a meaningful and practical Valentine's Day gift.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.