Valentines Day: Stay connected with the best smartwatches with calling features

Red roses fade, chocolates disappear, but the connection you share with your loved one should last a lifetime. This Valentine's Day, ditch the predictable and embrace the future of affection with a smartwatch boasting the magic of built-in calling. Imagine their surprise as your voice washes over them, a wave of love traversing distances in an instant. But with myriad options vying for your attention, choosing the perfect one can feel like deciphering a love sonnet in binary code. Fear not, tech-savvy lovebirds! This guide is your digital cupid, expertly selecting the finest smartwatches with calling features and dissecting their styles, functionalities, and compatibility. From sleek and sophisticated designs that exude elegance to feature-packed fitness trackers catering to active lifestyles, we'll unveil options that resonate with every personality and preference. Stay connected seamlessly with the best smartwatches featuring calling capabilities.

So, cast aside impersonal texts and forget voicemails swallowed by the digital ether. This Valentine's Day, gift the magic of instant connection and heartfelt conversations whispered directly onto their wrist. Let's embark on a journey through the exciting world of smartwatches with calling features and discover the perfect way to keep the love alive, no matter how many miles may lie between you. Forget distance this Valentine's Day; bridge the gap with the gift of connection on their wrist and in your heart.

Check out our curated list of the best smartwatches with calling features from Amazon, perfect for surprising your loved one this Valentine's Day and keeping the spark alive, even when miles apart:

1. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue)

B0CG1VRGVY

Embrace adventure with the Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Smart Watch. Boasting a rugged design, it features a vivid 1.46-inch AMOLED display for clear visuals. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and the SOS feature for emergencies. Track your health with Rapid Health monitoring and explore over 100 sports modes for every activity. Conquer challenges in style with this teal blue timepiece.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue):

Display: 1.46-inch AMOLED

Features: BT Calling, SoS Feature

Health Monitoring: Rapid Health

Sports Modes: 100+

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rugged design for durability Limited color options Bluetooth calling and SOS feature for safety Advanced features may require learning Versatile health monitoring Extensive sports modes

2. CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smartwatch,1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Silver)

B0BQML7CW8

Ignite your lifestyle with the CrossBeats Newly Launched Ignite S5 Smartwatch, an epitome of innovation and style. With its advanced AI Enhanced BT Calling feature, 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, and SnapCharge™ Calculator, it redefines convenience and functionality. Embrace its Always on Display and 500+ Watch Faces for personalized flair, while its AI Health Feature ensures your well-being is always a priority.

Specifications of CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smartwatch,1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Silver):

BT Calling: Advanced AI Enhanced

Display: 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen

Features: Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator

Watch Faces: 500+ customizable options

Health Tracking: AI Health Feature

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced AI Enhanced BT Calling Potentially high initial investment Large Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen Learning curve for advanced features may be steep SnapCharge™ Calculator for quick calculations Limited color options Diverse range of customizable watch faces Requires regular charging intervals Comprehensive AI Health Feature for well-being Compatibility limitations with certain devices

3. Sekyo GPS (AGPS/LBS) Tracking Smartwatch with SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features, GPS smartwatch for Kids Girls, Boys ROTO-Red

B08N4CMQ8Q

The Sekyo GPS Tracking Smartwatch is a comprehensive solution designed for children's safety and communication needs. With advanced GPS (AGPS/LBS) tracking, SOS functionality, built-in camera, and 2-way calling, parents can stay connected and ensure their children's security at all times. The geo-fence and voice chat features add further convenience and peace of mind, making it an indispensable gadget for modern parenting.

Specifications of Sekyo GPS (AGPS/LBS) Tracking Smartwatch with SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features, GPS smartwatch for Kids Girls, Boys ROTO-Red:

GPS Technology: AGPS/LBS tracking

SOS Button: Emergency assistance

Camera: Built-in for photos

2-Way Calling: Communication feature

Geo-fence: Safe zone setting

Voice Chat: Communication capability

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced GPS tracking for children's safety May require additional monthly subscription fees SOS button for emergency situations Limited color and design options Built-in camera for capturing moments Relatively small screen size for some users 2-way calling functionality Potential learning curve for elderly users Geo-fence feature for setting safe zones

4. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Vintage Brown)

B0CG1S9HQL

The Noise Endeavor Smart Watch is designed for the adventurous soul. It boasts a rugged yet stylish 1.46-inch AMOLED display. With BT Calling and an SOS feature for emergencies, it keeps you connected wherever you go. Its Rapid Health tracking and 100+ Sports Modes ensure you stay on top of your fitness game. Available in Vintage Brown, it's a blend of style and functionality for the modern explorer.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Vintage Brown):

Display: 1.46 inch AMOLED

Calling: BT Calling

Features: SOS Feature, Rapid Health Tracking

Sports Modes: 100+

Colour: Vintage Brown

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and rugged design Limited color options BT Calling and SOS feature for connectivity May be too bulky for some users Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

5. SKY BUYER Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch T900 Ultra Big Display 2.09, Series 8, with All Sports Features & Health Tracker, Unisex Smart Watch, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS (Orange)

B0CP2FRR9Q

Elevate your fitness journey with the SKY BUYER T900 Smart Watch. Boasting an ultra-big 2.09-inch display, this unisex smartwatch offers comprehensive health tracking, including sleep monitoring and sedentary reminders. With built-in GPS and all sports features, it ensures you stay connected and motivated throughout your activities.

Specifications of SKY BUYER Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch T900 Ultra Big Display 2.09, Series 8, with All Sports Features & Health Tracker, Unisex Smart Watch, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS (Orange):

Display: 2.09-inch

Features: Bluetooth calling, GPS

Compatibility: Unisex

Health Tracking: Sleep monitor, Sedentary reminder

Sports Features: All sports tracking

Colour: Orange

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large display for easy readability Limited color options Bluetooth calling for convenience May be too bulky for some users Comprehensive health tracking

6. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68(Active Black)

B0B5B6PQCT

Step into the future of smart wearables with the boAt Wave Call Smart Watch! Its cutting-edge features include Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity, a vibrant 1.69-inch HD display boasting 550 NITS brightness and 70% colour gamut for stunning visuals, over 150 customizable watch faces to suit your style, comprehensive health tracking with HR and SpO2 monitoring, IP68 water and dust resistance for active lifestyles, and multi-sport modes for every fitness enthusiast.

Specifications of boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.69-inch HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68(Active Black):

Display: 1.69-inch HD Display

Brightness: 550 NITS

Colour Gamut: 70%

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling

Watch Faces: 150+

Health Features: HR, SpO2

Water Resistance: IP68

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth Calling for seamless connectivity May be too feature-rich for basic usage Vibrant HD display with high brightness and gamut Potential for a higher price point compared to others Customizable watch faces to match your style May require frequent charging depending on usage Comprehensive health tracking with HR and SpO2

7. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink

B0B5LW5DFQ

Introducing the Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch, a fusion of style and functionality! Experience the future of connectivity with advanced Bluetooth calling and a vibrant 1.69-inch TFT display. Monitor your health effortlessly with SpO2 tracking and revel in the versatility of 100 sports modes with auto-detection. With a battery life of up to 7 days (2 days with heavy calling), this rose-pink beauty seamlessly blends fashion with technology, ensuring you stay connected and healthy in style!

Specifications of Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink:

Display: 1.69 inches TFT Display

Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Health Features: SpO2 Monitoring

Sports Modes: 100 with Auto Detection

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days (2 Days with Heavy Calling)

Colour: Rose Pink

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity TFT display might not offer as vivid visuals as other types SpO2 monitoring for comprehensive health tracking Battery life might not meet expectations with heavy usage Versatile with 100 sports modes and auto-detection Limited colour options may not suit all preferences Long battery life for extended usage May lack some advanced features found in other models

8. PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.83 inch Touch Display, Series 8 smartwatch with BT Call Function, Sports Features & Health Tracker

B0C966JPNF

Enhance your tech game with the PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch! It boasts a spacious 1.83-inch touch display and integrates Series 8 smartwatch capabilities with advanced BT call functions. Stay active and informed with its comprehensive sports features and health tracker. Whether you're on the move or staying connected, this sleek and stylish companion enhances your lifestyle with cutting-edge technology and unmatched convenience.

Specifications of PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.83 inch Touch Display, Series 8 smartwatch with BT Call Function, Sports Features & Health Tracker:

Display: 1.83-inch Touch Display

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling

Smartwatch Series: Series 8

Features: BT Call Function, Sports Features, Health Tracker

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 1.83-inch touch display for enhanced usability May lack some advanced features found in other premium smartwatches Seamless integration of Series 8 smartwatch capabilities Limited availability or compatibility with certain devices Advanced Bluetooth calling functionality for connectivity Smaller brand might not have extensive customer support network Comprehensive sports features keep you active and informed Relatively new product line, potential for untested reliability

9. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)

B0B6BPX5S9

Experience unparalleled connectivity and convenience with the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch! Featuring a stunning 1.85" display and Bluetooth calling capabilities, stay connected in style. Enjoy extended usage with its impressive 10-day battery life and vibrant 550 NITS brightness. Activate Smart DND for uninterrupted focus. With 100 sports modes tailored for both men and women, this Midnight Blue beauty is the ultimate companion for active lifestyles.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue):

Display: 1.85 inch

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Battery Life: 10 Days

Brightness: 550 NITS

Smart DND: Yes

Sports Modes: 100

Gender: Men and Women

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity Limited color options may not suit all preferences Impressive 10-day battery life for extended usage Potential for compatibility issues with certain devices Vibrant 550 NITS brightness for clear visibility Relatively new product line, may lack extensive reviews Smart DND feature for uninterrupted focus

10. Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 inch Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)

B0BMVT1R78

Unleash the power of connectivity with the Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch! Engineered for adventure, its 1.32-inch display shines bright at 550 NITS, ensuring clarity in any environment. Stay linked with Bluetooth calling and navigate effortlessly with AI voice assistance. With a robust 7-day battery life, this Jet Black companion is the ultimate ally for active men, combining rugged durability with smart functionality in a sleek package.

Specifications of Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 inch Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black):

Display: 1.32 inch

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Battery Life: 7 Days

Brightness: 550 NITS

Voice Assistance: AI

Gender: Men

Colour: Jet Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity Smaller display size may not suit all users' preferences Impressive 7-day battery life for extended usage Limited gender specification may not appeal to all consumers Bright 550 NITS display for clear visibility Potential for limited features compared to more premium models AI voice assistance for intuitive navigation May lack advanced health tracking features found in others

Best 3 features for you:

Smartwatch Model Display Size Connectivity Features Noise Endeavour Rugged Design (Teal Blue) 1.46 inch Bluetooth Calling SOS Feature, Rapid Health, 100+ Sports Modes CrossBeats Ignite S5 (Silver) 1.96 inch Bluetooth Calling Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature Sekyo GPS Tracking (ROTO-Red) 1.46 inch Bluetooth Calling GPS Tracking, SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features Noise Endeavour Rugged Design (Vintage Brown) 1.46 inch Bluetooth Calling SOS Feature, Rapid Health, 100+ Sports Modes SKY BUYER T900 (Orange) 2.09 inch Bluetooth Calling All Sports Features, Health Tracker, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS boAt Wave Call (Active Black) 1.69 inch Bluetooth Calling 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68 Noise Pulse Go Buzz (Rose Pink) 1.69 inch Bluetooth Calling SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Up to 7 Days Battery PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra 1.83 inch Bluetooth Calling Series 8 smartwatch, BT Call Function, Sports Features, Health Tracker Noise Pulse 2 Max (Midnight Blue) 1.85 inch Bluetooth Calling Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Up to 10 Days Battery Noise Force Rugged & Sporty (Jet Black) 1.32 inch Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistance, Smart DND, 7 Days Battery

Best value for money product:

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch stands out as the best value-for-money option. With advanced Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, and 100 sports modes, it offers an array of features at an affordable price point. Its impressive battery life of up to 7 days ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging. Whether for fitness tracking or staying connected, the Noise Pulse Go Buzz delivers exceptional functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The CrossBeats Ignite S5 is the best smartwatch with calling feature. Boasting a large 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a plethora of features, including an always-on display and AI health features, it offers an unparalleled user experience. Its sleek design, extensive feature set, and superior display make it a top choice for those seeking a comprehensive smartwatch solution that excels in both style and functionality.

How to find the best smartwatch with calling features for your special ones?

When choosing a smartwatch with calling feature for your loved ones, consider factors like display size, battery life, and additional features such as health monitoring and sports modes. Look for models with reliable Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with their smartphones. Assess their lifestyle and preferences to determine whether they need rugged designs for outdoor activities or sleek designs for everyday wear. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision tailored to their needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.