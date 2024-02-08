Valentines Day: Stay connected with the best smartwatches with calling features
Valentine's Day: Enhance your gifting with cutting-edge smartwatches offering calling features, merging technology and romance seamlessly.
Red roses fade, chocolates disappear, but the connection you share with your loved one should last a lifetime. This Valentine's Day, ditch the predictable and embrace the future of affection with a smartwatch boasting the magic of built-in calling. Imagine their surprise as your voice washes over them, a wave of love traversing distances in an instant. But with myriad options vying for your attention, choosing the perfect one can feel like deciphering a love sonnet in binary code. Fear not, tech-savvy lovebirds! This guide is your digital cupid, expertly selecting the finest smartwatches with calling features and dissecting their styles, functionalities, and compatibility. From sleek and sophisticated designs that exude elegance to feature-packed fitness trackers catering to active lifestyles, we'll unveil options that resonate with every personality and preference.
So, cast aside impersonal texts and forget voicemails swallowed by the digital ether. This Valentine's Day, gift the magic of instant connection and heartfelt conversations whispered directly onto their wrist. Let's embark on a journey through the exciting world of smartwatches with calling features and discover the perfect way to keep the love alive, no matter how many miles may lie between you. Forget distance this Valentine's Day; bridge the gap with the gift of connection on their wrist and in your heart.
Check out our curated list of the best smartwatches with calling features from Amazon, perfect for surprising your loved one this Valentine's Day and keeping the spark alive, even when miles apart:
Also Read: Top 10 premium wearable smartwatches under ₹1,00,000
1. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue)
Embrace adventure with the Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Smart Watch. Boasting a rugged design, it features a vivid 1.46-inch AMOLED display for clear visuals. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and the SOS feature for emergencies. Track your health with Rapid Health monitoring and explore over 100 sports modes for every activity. Conquer challenges in style with this teal blue timepiece.
Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue):
Display: 1.46-inch AMOLED
Features: BT Calling, SoS Feature
Health Monitoring: Rapid Health
Sports Modes: 100+
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Rugged design for durability
|Limited color options
|Bluetooth calling and SOS feature for safety
|Advanced features may require learning
|Versatile health monitoring
|Extensive sports modes
2. CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smartwatch,1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Silver)
Ignite your lifestyle with the CrossBeats Newly Launched Ignite S5 Smartwatch, an epitome of innovation and style. With its advanced AI Enhanced BT Calling feature, 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, and SnapCharge™ Calculator, it redefines convenience and functionality. Embrace its Always on Display and 500+ Watch Faces for personalized flair, while its AI Health Feature ensures your well-being is always a priority.
Specifications of CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smartwatch,1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Silver):
BT Calling: Advanced AI Enhanced
Display: 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen
Features: Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator
Watch Faces: 500+ customizable options
Health Tracking: AI Health Feature
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Advanced AI Enhanced BT Calling
|Potentially high initial investment
|Large Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen
|Learning curve for advanced features may be steep
|SnapCharge™ Calculator for quick calculations
|Limited color options
|Diverse range of customizable watch faces
|Requires regular charging intervals
|Comprehensive AI Health Feature for well-being
|Compatibility limitations with certain devices
3. Sekyo GPS (AGPS/LBS) Tracking Smartwatch with SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features, GPS smartwatch for Kids Girls, Boys ROTO-Red
The Sekyo GPS Tracking Smartwatch is a comprehensive solution designed for children's safety and communication needs. With advanced GPS (AGPS/LBS) tracking, SOS functionality, built-in camera, and 2-way calling, parents can stay connected and ensure their children's security at all times. The geo-fence and voice chat features add further convenience and peace of mind, making it an indispensable gadget for modern parenting.
Specifications of Sekyo GPS (AGPS/LBS) Tracking Smartwatch with SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features, GPS smartwatch for Kids Girls, Boys ROTO-Red:
GPS Technology: AGPS/LBS tracking
SOS Button: Emergency assistance
Camera: Built-in for photos
2-Way Calling: Communication feature
Geo-fence: Safe zone setting
Voice Chat: Communication capability
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Advanced GPS tracking for children's safety
|May require additional monthly subscription fees
|SOS button for emergency situations
|Limited color and design options
|Built-in camera for capturing moments
|Relatively small screen size for some users
|2-way calling functionality
|Potential learning curve for elderly users
|Geo-fence feature for setting safe zones
4. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Vintage Brown)
The Noise Endeavor Smart Watch is designed for the adventurous soul. It boasts a rugged yet stylish 1.46-inch AMOLED display. With BT Calling and an SOS feature for emergencies, it keeps you connected wherever you go. Its Rapid Health tracking and 100+ Sports Modes ensure you stay on top of your fitness game. Available in Vintage Brown, it's a blend of style and functionality for the modern explorer.
Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Vintage Brown):
Display: 1.46 inch AMOLED
Calling: BT Calling
Features: SOS Feature, Rapid Health Tracking
Sports Modes: 100+
Colour: Vintage Brown
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Stylish and rugged design
|Limited color options
|BT Calling and SOS feature for connectivity
|May be too bulky for some users
|Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
5. SKY BUYER Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch T900 Ultra Big Display 2.09, Series 8, with All Sports Features & Health Tracker, Unisex Smart Watch, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS (Orange)
Elevate your fitness journey with the SKY BUYER T900 Smart Watch. Boasting an ultra-big 2.09-inch display, this unisex smartwatch offers comprehensive health tracking, including sleep monitoring and sedentary reminders. With built-in GPS and all sports features, it ensures you stay connected and motivated throughout your activities.
Specifications of SKY BUYER Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch T900 Ultra Big Display 2.09, Series 8, with All Sports Features & Health Tracker, Unisex Smart Watch, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS (Orange):
Display: 2.09-inch
Features: Bluetooth calling, GPS
Compatibility: Unisex
Health Tracking: Sleep monitor, Sedentary reminder
Sports Features: All sports tracking
Colour: Orange
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Large display for easy readability
|Limited color options
|Bluetooth calling for convenience
|May be too bulky for some users
|Comprehensive health tracking
6. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68(Active Black)
Step into the future of smart wearables with the boAt Wave Call Smart Watch! Its cutting-edge features include Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity, a vibrant 1.69-inch HD display boasting 550 NITS brightness and 70% colour gamut for stunning visuals, over 150 customizable watch faces to suit your style, comprehensive health tracking with HR and SpO2 monitoring, IP68 water and dust resistance for active lifestyles, and multi-sport modes for every fitness enthusiast.
Specifications of boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.69-inch HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68(Active Black):
Display: 1.69-inch HD Display
Brightness: 550 NITS
Colour Gamut: 70%
Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling
Watch Faces: 150+
Health Features: HR, SpO2
Water Resistance: IP68
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Bluetooth Calling for seamless connectivity
|May be too feature-rich for basic usage
|Vibrant HD display with high brightness and gamut
|Potential for a higher price point compared to others
|Customizable watch faces to match your style
|May require frequent charging depending on usage
|Comprehensive health tracking with HR and SpO2
7. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink
Introducing the Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch, a fusion of style and functionality! Experience the future of connectivity with advanced Bluetooth calling and a vibrant 1.69-inch TFT display. Monitor your health effortlessly with SpO2 tracking and revel in the versatility of 100 sports modes with auto-detection. With a battery life of up to 7 days (2 days with heavy calling), this rose-pink beauty seamlessly blends fashion with technology, ensuring you stay connected and healthy in style!
Specifications of Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 inch TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose Pink:
Display: 1.69 inches TFT Display
Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth Calling
Health Features: SpO2 Monitoring
Sports Modes: 100 with Auto Detection
Battery Life: Up to 7 Days (2 Days with Heavy Calling)
Colour: Rose Pink
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity
|TFT display might not offer as vivid visuals as other types
|SpO2 monitoring for comprehensive health tracking
|Battery life might not meet expectations with heavy usage
|Versatile with 100 sports modes and auto-detection
|Limited colour options may not suit all preferences
|Long battery life for extended usage
|May lack some advanced features found in other models
8. PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.83 inch Touch Display, Series 8 smartwatch with BT Call Function, Sports Features & Health Tracker
Enhance your tech game with the PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch! It boasts a spacious 1.83-inch touch display and integrates Series 8 smartwatch capabilities with advanced BT call functions. Stay active and informed with its comprehensive sports features and health tracker. Whether you're on the move or staying connected, this sleek and stylish companion enhances your lifestyle with cutting-edge technology and unmatched convenience.
Specifications of PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.83 inch Touch Display, Series 8 smartwatch with BT Call Function, Sports Features & Health Tracker:
Display: 1.83-inch Touch Display
Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling
Smartwatch Series: Series 8
Features: BT Call Function, Sports Features, Health Tracker
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Large 1.83-inch touch display for enhanced usability
|May lack some advanced features found in other premium smartwatches
|Seamless integration of Series 8 smartwatch capabilities
|Limited availability or compatibility with certain devices
|Advanced Bluetooth calling functionality for connectivity
|Smaller brand might not have extensive customer support network
|Comprehensive sports features keep you active and informed
|Relatively new product line, potential for untested reliability
9. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)
Experience unparalleled connectivity and convenience with the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch! Featuring a stunning 1.85" display and Bluetooth calling capabilities, stay connected in style. Enjoy extended usage with its impressive 10-day battery life and vibrant 550 NITS brightness. Activate Smart DND for uninterrupted focus. With 100 sports modes tailored for both men and women, this Midnight Blue beauty is the ultimate companion for active lifestyles.
Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue):
Display: 1.85 inch
Bluetooth Calling: Yes
Battery Life: 10 Days
Brightness: 550 NITS
Smart DND: Yes
Sports Modes: 100
Gender: Men and Women
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity
|Limited color options may not suit all preferences
|Impressive 10-day battery life for extended usage
|Potential for compatibility issues with certain devices
|Vibrant 550 NITS brightness for clear visibility
|Relatively new product line, may lack extensive reviews
|Smart DND feature for uninterrupted focus
10. Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 inch Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)
Unleash the power of connectivity with the Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch! Engineered for adventure, its 1.32-inch display shines bright at 550 NITS, ensuring clarity in any environment. Stay linked with Bluetooth calling and navigate effortlessly with AI voice assistance. With a robust 7-day battery life, this Jet Black companion is the ultimate ally for active men, combining rugged durability with smart functionality in a sleek package.
Specifications of Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 inch Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black):
Display: 1.32 inch
Bluetooth Calling: Yes
Battery Life: 7 Days
Brightness: 550 NITS
Voice Assistance: AI
Gender: Men
Colour: Jet Black
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity
|Smaller display size may not suit all users' preferences
|Impressive 7-day battery life for extended usage
|Limited gender specification may not appeal to all consumers
|Bright 550 NITS display for clear visibility
|Potential for limited features compared to more premium models
|AI voice assistance for intuitive navigation
|May lack advanced health tracking features found in others
Also Read: Valentines Day: Explore luxury smartwatches for women, the perfect gift for her
Best 3 features for you:
|Smartwatch Model
|Display Size
|Connectivity
|Features
|Noise Endeavour Rugged Design (Teal Blue)
|1.46 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|SOS Feature, Rapid Health, 100+ Sports Modes
|CrossBeats Ignite S5 (Silver)
|1.96 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|Always on Display, SnapCharge Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature
|Sekyo GPS Tracking (ROTO-Red)
|1.46 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|GPS Tracking, SOS, Camera, 2-Way Calling, Geo Fence, Voice Chat Features
|Noise Endeavour Rugged Design (Vintage Brown)
|1.46 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|SOS Feature, Rapid Health, 100+ Sports Modes
|SKY BUYER T900 (Orange)
|2.09 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|All Sports Features, Health Tracker, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, GPS
|boAt Wave Call (Active Black)
|1.69 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes, HR, SpO2, IP68
|Noise Pulse Go Buzz (Rose Pink)
|1.69 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Up to 7 Days Battery
|PunnkFunnk T8 Ultra
|1.83 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|Series 8 smartwatch, BT Call Function, Sports Features, Health Tracker
|Noise Pulse 2 Max (Midnight Blue)
|1.85 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Up to 10 Days Battery
|Noise Force Rugged & Sporty (Jet Black)
|1.32 inch
|Bluetooth Calling
|AI Voice Assistance, Smart DND, 7 Days Battery
Best value for money product:
The Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch stands out as the best value-for-money option. With advanced Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, and 100 sports modes, it offers an array of features at an affordable price point. Its impressive battery life of up to 7 days ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging. Whether for fitness tracking or staying connected, the Noise Pulse Go Buzz delivers exceptional functionality without breaking the bank.
Best overall product:
The CrossBeats Ignite S5 is the best smartwatch with calling feature. Boasting a large 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a plethora of features, including an always-on display and AI health features, it offers an unparalleled user experience. Its sleek design, extensive feature set, and superior display make it a top choice for those seeking a comprehensive smartwatch solution that excels in both style and functionality.
How to find the best smartwatch with calling features for your special ones?
When choosing a smartwatch with calling feature for your loved ones, consider factors like display size, battery life, and additional features such as health monitoring and sports modes. Look for models with reliable Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with their smartphones. Assess their lifestyle and preferences to determine whether they need rugged designs for outdoor activities or sleek designs for everyday wear. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision tailored to their needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.