Vivo T4 Ultra with 10x telephoto lens launching on July 11 in India - All details

Vivo has set the launch date for its new smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, in India. The company will officially unveil the device on July 11 at 12 pm IST. This launch will add a new model to Vivo’s T-series lineup, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G and Vivo T4x 5G introduced earlier this year. The Vivo T4 Ultra will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and selected offline retailers. Vivo T4 Ultra is set to launch in India on July 11, 2025 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store.(Vivo)

The specifications and pricing details of the upcoming device are still under wraps. Vivo, on the other hand, has revealed the design, colour options and some hardware features in a teaser post. Here’s what the Vivo has in store for you.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Design and Colour Options

According to the teaser image shared by the company, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be available in two colour options: a black finish and a white-and-brown marble pattern. The back of the phone features an oval-shaped camera module similar to the Vivo T3 Ultra. This module includes a circular area with two camera sensors, a periscope telephoto sensor below it, and a ring-shaped LED flash. The rear panel also carries text that highlights the phone’s zoom capabilities.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Key Features (Revealed)

Vivo has stated that the T4 Ultra will be the first smartphone in its category to support 10x telephoto macro zoom. While the exact price range remains undisclosed, the camera module’s engraving indicates the phone may support up to 100x digital zoom. The device will also include a 1.5K quad-curved display designed to improve the viewing experience.

Some leaked reports suggest the Vivo T4 Ultra will have a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The phone will likely run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series chipset and 90W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to come with Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.