Vivo T4R, T4 Pro, T4 Ultra and more get huge discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Vivo has announced huge discounts and offers on its recently launched Series T smartphone lineup, including the T4 Lite, T4X, T4R, T4 5G, T4 Pro, and T4 Ultra, during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The full swing sale will begin on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and BLACK members live now. Vivo drops prices on T4 Lite, T4X, and T4R smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.(HT)

In addition, Vivo offered an exclusive early purchase window for the T4 Lite and T4R models on September 19, allowing customers to grab these devices ahead of the main sale. The company has combined the discounts with bank offers and no-cost EMI schemes to make the devices more affordable for a wider audience.

The sale also introduces the Glacial Teal colour variant of the T4X, available exclusively on Flipkart. Buyers using Axis, ICICI, or HDFC Bank cards can get discounts ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 across the models. Selected variants are available with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, making high-performance smartphones accessible without upfront strain on finances.

Here’s a quick look at the discounted prices:

Vivo T4 Lite : The 4GB and 128GB storage model is now available at Rs. 8,999, the 6GB RAM and 128GB model at Rs. 9,999, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 11,999

The 4GB and 128GB storage model is now available at Rs. 8,999, the 6GB RAM and 128GB model at Rs. 9,999, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 11,999 Vivo T4X : 128GB at ₹ 12,249, 8+128GB at ₹ 13,249, 8+256GB at ₹ 15,249

128GB at 12,249, 8+128GB at 13,249, 8+256GB at 15,249 Vivo T4R: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs. 17,499, the 8RAM and 256GB storage model at Rs. 19,499, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 21,499.

Vivo T4 5G : The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant model at Rs. 18,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model at ₹ 20,999, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at ₹ 22,999.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant model at Rs. 18,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model at 20,999, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at 22,999. Vivo T4 Pro : 8+128GB at ₹ 25,499, 8+256GB at ₹ 26,999, 12+256GB at ₹ 28,999.

8+128GB at 25,499, 8+256GB at 26,999, 12+256GB at 28,999. Vivo T4 Ultra: 8+256GB at ₹ 33,999, 12+256GB at ₹ 35,999, 12+512GB at ₹ 37,999.

The Vivo T-series smartphones come packed with a wide range of features. The Vivo T4 Lite comes with a 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a 50MP AI camera. The Vivo T4R offers a quad-curved AMOLED display, IP68/IP69 resistance, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera. The Vivo T4X features a 6500mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7300, while the Vivo T4 5G packs a 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and 90W fast charging support.

At the top, the T4 Ultra includes a Sony IMX921 sensor with 100x Hyperzoom and the Dimensity 9300+ processor. The T4 Pro balances performance and imaging with a 50MP OIS camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and quad-curved AMOLED display with 5000 nits peak brightness. These offers make the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale a strong opportunity for shoppers seeking high-end features at reduced prices.