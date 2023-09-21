Vivo teases October 4 launch for V29 Series in India

Vivo is likely to launch its V29 Series in India on October 4. While there is no official announcement from the company regarding the launch date, the series' microsite on the Chinese tech giant's India website mentions the date. There is, however, no official announcement from the company (Image courtesy: Vivo)

After opening the microsite, when a person clicks on the ‘Know More’ button on the ‘V29 Preheat’ page, the following message will appear: “Coming Soon. Stay Tuned till We Meet on October 4.”

The microsite also shows that there will be two smartphones in the series: V29 and V29 Pro.

Specifications

Design and display: Vivo says that the smartphones will have an ‘ultra sleek' design and a 3D curved display. The display creates an ‘immersive full view experience,’ as per the manufacturer.

Camera: For a precise and fast autofocus, Vivo has combined its first-ever portrait camera (from V29 Pro) with Sony's IMX663 sensor.

With these, people will also be able to take night portraits with ‘Aura Light’ on the back of the device. The popular Wedding Style Portrait feature is also there.

Chipsets: As the global editions have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC processor, the Indian editions too could come powered by this processor.

Weights and thickness: The weights are 186 gram (V29) and 188 gram (V29 Pro) while the common thickness is 0.746 cm.

Battery: The handsets could be powered by a 4600 mAh battery with 80 W fast-charging capability.

Colours: The phones are being offered in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black.

