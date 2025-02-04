Vivo V50 to make India debut in coming weeks: Expected specs, launch date and more

Vivo is preparing to launch its latest addition to the popular V series in India—the Vivo V50. While the company has already confirmed that the launch will take place in February 2025, it has remained tight-lipped about the exact date. However, in a recent teaser poster released on February 1, Vivo hinted that there are only 17 days left until the big reveal, which suggests the Vivo V50 could be officially unveiled on February 18, 2025. As for the price, reports suggest the Vivo V50 will be priced at around ₹ 37,999 for the base variant, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range segment.

Vivo V50: What to Expect

Vivo V50 is expected to be a rebranded or slightly modified version of the Vivo S20, which was launched in China in late 2024. The device is set to offer a host of impressive features designed to appeal to tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. One of the standout features is the 6.67-inch AMOLED micro-quad curved display, offering a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

The smartphone will run on Android 15, layered with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15, providing a user-friendly interface with plenty of customisation options. The device will also come equipped with a ZEISS-tuned camera system, a feature that Vivo typically reserves for its premium X series smartphones, including the recently launched Vivo X200 series. This partnership with ZEISS promises enhanced camera performance, particularly in low-light conditions and colour accuracy.

Powerful Performance and Impressive Battery Life

Under the hood, the Vivo V50 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a powerful chipset designed to handle multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications with ease. It will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, offering ample space and speed for apps, media, and games.

When it comes to battery life, the Vivo V50 is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery, which should provide long-lasting power throughout the day. The device will support 80W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery when needed. Additionally, there’s likely to be a 50MP front camera with auto-focus support, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Design, Durability, and Pricing

The Vivo V50 is expected to feature an IP68 and IP69 rating, ensuring it is resistant to dust and water—making it a great option for users who lead active lifestyles. The device is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, providing added security and convenience.

