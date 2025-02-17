Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Similar in more ways than one - Price, specs and more compared

The Vivo V50 is the latest V-series device by Vivo in India. Continuing the promise of the V-series, it delivers a camera-first experience at mid-range pricing, thanks to its Zeiss-powered optics. That said, it is the direct successor to the Vivo V40 from last year, and naturally, many of you will be curious about how it compares. So, here’s a comparison of both phones and what you can expect from the Vivo V50. Vivo V50 was launched today, 17 February.(Vivo)

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Camera

The camera is undoubtedly the highlight of these devices. The Vivo V50 features a 50MP main wide camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

This camera can record 4K video at up to 30 FPS and 1080p video at 30 FPS. The selfie camera is also 50MP and supports 4K video recording at 30 FPS.

Comparing this to the Vivo V40, the device also features Zeiss branding. On paper, the camera experience remains quite similar. The selfie camera on the Vivo V40 is also 50MP.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Performance and Battery

When it comes to performance, both devices are quite similar, as they are powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. This octa-core chipset is paired with an Adreno 720 GPU.

By default, the Vivo V50 comes with 128GB of storage, which can be expanded, and offers 12GB of RAM, while the base model has 8GB of RAM.

Now, talking about battery life, the Vivo V50 gets an upgrade with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging. The Vivo V40, on the other hand, comes with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Display and Design

The Vivo V50 certainly stands out compared to the Vivo V40 in terms of display, as it now features a quad-curved panel, while the V40 had a more traditional dual-edged curved design.

The Vivo V50 also offers improved durability, featuring IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, compared to just IP68 on the Vivo V40.

Additionally, the Vivo V50 introduces new colour options, including Titanium Grey, Rose Red, and Starry Night. In contrast, the Vivo V40 was available in Lotus Purple, Genesis Blue, and Titanium Grey.

As for the display, the Vivo V50 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with 4,500 nits peak brightness and a 388 PPI pixel density. The Vivo V40 has a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with the same 4,500 nits peak brightness but a higher 453 PPI pixel density.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Software and More

The Vivo V50 runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top and is guaranteed to receive three major Android updates. The Vivo V40, on the other hand, launched with Android 14 and Funtouch OS 14.

Both phones feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners for biometric authentication.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Price

The Vivo V40 is priced at Rs34,999 for the base model, while the top-end 12GB variant costs ₹41,999.

The Vivo V50, on the other hand, maintains the same base price of ₹34,999, but its top-end 12GB model is slightly cheaper at ₹40,999.

