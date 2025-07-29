Vivo Y31 5G set to launch in India soon: Check expected features, specs and price

Vivo is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the expected launch of the Vivo Y31 5G. While the company has not yet made an official announcement, recent reports suggest that the device will launch in India soon. The original Vivo Y31, launched as a 4G model in India back in January 2021, set a precedent with its balance of features and pricing. Now, the upcoming 5G variant aims to build on that foundation. Vivo may soon launch the Y31 5G in India, following earlier Y-series smartphone releases.(Vivo )

Vivo Y31 5G: India Launch (Expected)

Industry sources, including PassionateGeekz, suggest that Vivo is planning to introduce the Y31 5G as a budget-friendly option, though detailed specifications and launch dates remain under wraps. Industry experts expect Vivo to reveal further details shortly, including pricing and availability, to position the device competitively in the mid-range segment.

Vivo Y31 4G: Key Specifications

For context, the Vivo Y31 4G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the device features a 48MP triple camera setup on the rear and a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. Under the hood, the Vivo Y31 4G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs. Rs. 16,490 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration model.

For comparison, the Vivo Y30 5G, which launched in select global markets in July 2022, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and the same battery capacity. It has a 50MP dual rear camera system and an 8MP front camera, with a slightly smaller 6.51-inch HD+ IPS screen. The phone also includes gaming-oriented features such as Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with 4D vibration and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

In addition to the Vivo Y31 5G, Vivo recently teased the Vivo Y400 model, which is set to launch in Indonesia on August 4. This new handset offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor. The Vivo Y400 promises water and dust resistance with IP68 and IP69 ratings. It also supports various AI tools, including Google’s Circle to Search, AI-powered transcription and note summarisation, as well as Windows integration features.