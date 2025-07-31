Vivo Y400 5G mobile launch: India release date, expected specs, and more details

After launching the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G model in the Indian market, Vivo is set to release another model in the series: the Vivo Y400 5G. The company has revealed key details about the phone, including its launch date, design, and colour options. Read on for the details. Vivo Y400 5G launches on August 4.(Vivo)

Vivo Y400 Launch Date And More

The Vivo Y400 will launch on 4 August in the Indian market and will be available in two colours: Glam White and Olive Green. Based on official teasers from the brand, it may also feature a dual-camera setup (remains to be see what the secondary lens does).

Vivo Y400: Expected Specs

Reports suggest this could be launched around ₹20,000. Currently, however, the brand has yet to reveal the phone's official specifications. What is clear from the teasers is that the dual camera could be accompanied by Aura Light, similar to that seen on other Vivo phones.

Reports also suggest that the phone could have a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. It may also have dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For software, it may run Funtouch OS 15 with Android 15.

Coming to the design, it is expected to feature a textured design on the back with the Glam White variant, quite reminiscent of the Vivo Y400 Pro model.

More should become clear as we approach the launch date. That said, Vivo also launched another phone in the Indian market today, namely, the Vivo T4R. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400, dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, and a 50MP main camera, and is reminiscent of the iQOO Z10R, which launched earlier this month in the Indian market.

