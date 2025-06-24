Vu Vibe DV launched in India: Home theatre TV built for real homes, not showrooms

Vu Televisions has launched its latest flagship product: the Vu Vibe DV (Designer’s Vision), and it’s aimed squarely at Indian homes that want cinema-grade entertainment without needing to rearrange furniture or rewire half the living room. This isn’t just another smart TV with a few upgrades. The Vibe DV is Vu’s boldest attempt yet to reimagine what a home theatre setup should look and sound like in a modern homes. Vu Vibe DV series launched in India.

With sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, and starting at ₹26,999, the new series is built to deliver high-end performance in a footprint that works for most Indian living spaces.

Designed for apartment living, not auditorium walls

The Vu Vibe DV is consciously crafted for compact, clutter-free homes. Its California-style aesthetic features a floating glass display, bezel-less edges, and an all-black body that blends neatly into living spaces, whether wall-mounted or on a tabletop.

But the real twist is how Vu has merged form and function by integrating a Dolby Atmos-certified 88W soundbar directly into the TV unit. No separate speakers. No tangled cables. Just one device that handles both sound and visuals like a pro.

Visual engine built for binge-watching

Under the hood, the Vibe DV features an A+ Grade QLED panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, promising punchy contrast, vivid colour, and excellent detail. Vu claims to have fine-tuned the panel in partnership with the Hollywood Filmmakers Association to ensure content appears as directors intended.

The TV also features VuON AI upscaling with a dedicated Turbo Mode, meant to smoothen lower-res content and lift standard video into near-HD quality. A feature especially handy for YouTube or older OTT titles.

Soundbar that’s more than a bonus

Where most TVs throw in speakers as an afterthought, Vu’s integrated soundbar takes centre stage, literally. With 88 watts of power, Dolby Atmos, and Vu’s proprietary AQ Adjustment technology, the Vibe DV claims to offer enough depth and clarity to replace your separate home audio system entirely.

There’s even an Audio Only mode, which shuts off the screen and lets the soundbar act as a standalone music system. From late-night Netflix sessions to weekend playlists, the Vibe DV aims to simplify your home entertainment setup without compromising on experience.

Smarter OS, smoother streaming

The Vibe DV runs on Google TV OS, offering instant access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Spotify. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and streams in Turbo Mode thanks to the VuON AI processor, which is designed to minimise buffering and maximise picture stability.

And yes, voice controls are built-in. The Google Assistant remote makes it easy to search for content, switch settings, or even launch specific apps without touching a single menu.

Casting gets a much-needed upgrade

Casting from your phone has often felt like a second-rate feature on TVs. Vu promises to change that. The Vibe DV supports ultra-smooth casting from Android and iOS, powered by its custom VuON chip. Whether it’s family photos or a YouTube party mix, content transfers from phone to TV instantly, with support for Bluetooth, Apple, and Android devices out of the box.

The TV even supports camera input, so you can turn your living room into a mini studio for family video calls or content creation.

World’s first Wi-Fi hotkey remote

Yes, Vu just reinvented the remote. For the first time ever, there’s a Wi-Fi button built into the remote. A nod to the very real annoyance of Wi-Fi dropouts during streaming. This button lets users manage networks instantly, without fumbling through deep settings.

The remote also features dedicated Cricket and Cinema Modes, tailoring both video and sound to the content type. And its standee-style design makes it part of the TV’s overall aesthetic, not just an accessory.

Vu’s ambitious pitch for Indian homes

“With the Vu Vibe DV (Designer’s Vision), we have specially made a product for the Indian audience who is discerning, has global taste and wants nothing but the best,” said Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO of Vu Group. “From amazing picture quality and sound to the design of the product, this is something that will perfectly adorn the Vu buyer’s home.”

The Vu Vibe DV is available on Amazon.in and select retail outlets starting June 24, 2025.

Prices of the new Vu Vibe DV series: