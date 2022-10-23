Home / Technology / Want Disney+Hotstar subscription for free? These plans are for you

Want Disney+Hotstar subscription for free? These plans are for you

technology
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel offer customers bundled prepaid plans that include free OTT subscription.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel offer customers bundled prepaid plans that include unlimited calling and data, as well as free Disney+Hotstar subscription. This means that if you avail any of these plans, then you will not have to recharge separately for an OTT subscription.

Reliance Jio: At present, Jio users can choose between 2 prepaid plans – 4,199 and 1,499. The former is valid for 84 days with a limit of 2GB per day, while the latter's validity is for 365 days with a daily limit of 3GB. Both the plans offer premium Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year.

Vodafone Idea: Here, customers can consider any of these plans – 151 (valid for 30 days), 399 (28 days), 499 and 601 (28 days each), 901 (70 days), 1,066 (84 days), and 3,099 (365 days). Among these, the 151 and 399 plans offer free OTT subscription for 3 months, while the others offer for 1 year each.

Bharti Airtel: Here, too, users have several options, among which the 181, 399 and 839 plans offer Disney+Hotstar subscription of 3 months, while the others ( 499, 599, 2,999, and 3,359) are for 1 year each.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

