Want to enjoy 5G services on iPhone? Join Apple's Beta Software Program

Next week, Apple will begin distributing an iOS upgrade that gives consumers in India compatibility for 5G. The iOS 16 beta software will enable 5G service functionality for Apple iPhones. However, n ot every user will get the update because this will be a beta release and will only be available to people who have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program, reports Live Mint.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are on the list of Apple iPhones that are eligible to receive the iOS 16 beta upgrade.

Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics indicated that they will upgrade the software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December, despite the fact that the majority of Android devices have software compatibility to run 5G.

How to join Apple Beta Software Program

Anyone with a working Apple ID is eligible for the Apple Beta Software Program. During the registration process, interested users must agree to the terms of the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement. Additionally, the programme enables iPhone owners to test out beta software and use the most recent features before the product is made generally accessible to users.

You can enrol your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod mini, or Apple Watch in the Apple Beta Software Program to gain access to the most recent public betas and subsequent updates.

Users should always make a backup of their iPhone, iPad, or Mac before installing the public beta.

To leave the program, visit the program's unenrollment page and follow the instructions to remove your Apple ID from the Apple Beta Software Program.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail