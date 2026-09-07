We analysed over 1,000 Amazon reviews - here are 5 laptops worth considering

Top laptops with highest rating on Amazon. (Apple) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Laptop at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → Buying a laptop these days can be a challenging task these days. With the market being flooded with options, finding the right laptop model that delivers what it promises can be difficult. Sure, interested buyers can pick a laptop model based on the available specifications. However, specifications only tell you how well a device, in this case, a laptop, is expected to perform. Specifications don't give insights into the device's real-world performance. This is where Amazon reviews can be useful.

Amazon reviews are an indication of users' trust on a laptop. It also gives potential buyers a fair idea of what they should expect from a device as far as performance in various domains is concerned. A one-star rating means that users are very dissatisfied while a five-star rating means that they love the product and a three-star rating means average or mixed experience.

We went through more than 1,000 Amazon customer reviews across popular laptops to identify the models that buyers consistently rate highly. Instead of looking only at star ratings, we focused on what users repeatedly praised—and complained about—including performance, display quality, battery life, build, thermals, keyboard experience and overall value for money.

The result is a shortlist of five laptops worth considering if you are planning a purchase in India. These aren't simply the laptops with the highest ratings; they are models that appear to deliver a consistently positive ownership experience. Whether you need a laptop for work, college or something more demanding, these five models offer a useful starting point before you spend your money.