What are benefits of UIDAI's mAadhaar app? Check steps to create profile

The Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) mAadhaar application allows people to store their Aadhaar card details on smartphones, enabling quick and easy access to information such as their demographic details, address, and QR code for various purposes.

Who can create profile on mAadhaar app?

As per UIDAI, this can be done only by individuals who have linked their Aadhaar to a registered mobile number. While a profile can be registered on an mAadhaar app installed on any smartphone, the OTP (one time password) for this will be sent only on the registered phone number.

How to create profile on mAadhaar app?

(1.) Open the app on any Android or iOS device and select ‘Register Aadhaar’ at the top.

(2.) Generate a 4-digit PIN/password to access the profile.

(3.) Input your Aadhaar number, as well as the Captcha code; you will now receive the OTP.

(4.) Enter the OTP and press ‘Submit.’

(5.) Upon successful completion, the profile will get registered (the ‘Registered’ tab will display the name associated with the Aadhaar).

(6.) Finally, navigate to ‘My Aadhaar’ in the bottom menu and enter the PIN/password to access the dashboard.

Benefits of mAadhaar app

Some of the benefits offered by the platform are:

(1.) Aadhaar details can be viewed in offline mode as well.

(2.) On a single smartphone, Aadhaar information of up to five family members can be stored.

(3.) To enhance the efficiency of identity verification, users can share eKYC (Know Your Customer) or QR codes with service providers.

(4.) There are security measures/biometrics for added protection.