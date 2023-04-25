Now, you can run your WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to use the same account on multiple phones. With this, it is easier to link phone as one of up to four additional devices.



Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently and ensure that the personal messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted, the company said in a statement.



In case the primary device is inactive for a long period, then the WhatsApp user's account will be automatically logged out of all the companion devices. The instant messaging app says linking phones as companion devices will ease messaging for the users as they can switch between devices without signing out and can pick up chats from where they left off.



In case the user is a small business owner, his/her additional employees will be able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.



This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Besides this, WhatsApp also announced an ‘alternative and more accessible’ process to link companion devices.



The users can enter their phone numbers on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.



Recently, WhatsApp had announced a new feature allowing users to post their WhatsApp Status to their Facebook Story automatically if they want to do so. The users need to opt in to use it, and can disable it at any time you want to

The app said like personal chats and calls, status is protected by end-to-end encryption so that the users can share privately and securely. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also introduced a privacy audience selector for Status, so that the users can choose who gets to view their status updates.

