Home / Technology / WhatsApp developing feature to pin messages in chat: Report

WhatsApp developing feature to pin messages in chat: Report

technology
Published on Feb 03, 2023 03:23 PM IST

As per the report, users will be able to pin messages in both one-on-one and group chats.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature which will make sure important messages do not get lost in a conversation. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported this development, the Meta-owned platform is working on the ability to pin messages in chats, both one-on-one and group.

The website shared a screenshot to explain the feature.

The 'pin message' feature WhatsApp is reportedly working on (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)
The 'pin message' feature WhatsApp is reportedly working on (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

Here, as you can see, the message is pinned on the top within a chat. In this case, however, the message says, "Some used pinned messages in this chat. Upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp to see and used pinned messages too.' This text, according to WABetaInfo, will appear if one is using an old version of WhatsApp, in which case he will have to update to the latest version to read the real pinned message.

This ability will be more beneficial in official WhatsApp groups, where messages come thick and fast, making it difficult to keep track of a particular text. It will be released for a future update of the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out