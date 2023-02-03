WhatsApp developing feature to pin messages in chat: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature which will make sure important messages do not get lost in a conversation. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported this development, the Meta-owned platform is working on the ability to pin messages in chats, both one-on-one and group.

The website shared a screenshot to explain the feature.

The 'pin message' feature WhatsApp is reportedly working on (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

Here, as you can see, the message is pinned on the top within a chat. In this case, however, the message says, "Some used pinned messages in this chat. Upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp to see and used pinned messages too.' This text, according to WABetaInfo, will appear if one is using an old version of WhatsApp, in which case he will have to update to the latest version to read the real pinned message.

This ability will be more beneficial in official WhatsApp groups, where messages come thick and fast, making it difficult to keep track of a particular text. It will be released for a future update of the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON