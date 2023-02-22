Home / Technology / WhatsApp to release feature to bring profile icons in group chats: Report

WhatsApp to release feature to bring profile icons in group chats: Report

technology
Published on Feb 22, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Within a group chat, this feature will display a person's profile image next to each message sent by that user.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In October last year, WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo reported that the Meta-owned service was developing a feature that will display profile icons within group chats. Now, citing a WhatsApp beta for Android update, the website has said that the instant messaging service continues to work on the feature, which is still under development.

Also Read: Do you live in any of these 4 cities? Now, book your metro tickets with WhatsApp

With the help of a screenshot, WABetaInfo showed that WhatsApp has not ‘abandoned’ its work on this ability. The screenshot also showed how the option, once fully functional and released, will work.

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot
WABetaInfo shared this screenshot

As seen above, the profile photo of a group member will be displayed next to each message sent by that participant. If a user does not have a profile image, or if it is hidden due to the user's privacy settings, then an empty profile photo will show up next to his/her name. This default image has a unique characteristic which makes that person easily recognisable: it has the same colour as the contact name.

Also Read: For WhatsApp user's avatar, new stickers added to pack

This under-development feature is extremely useful in a situation when two or more participants in a group chat have identical names, or they are without a profile image.

Also Read: Bored of long WhatsApp voice messages? This feature will help you read them

The ability will be released in a future update of the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out