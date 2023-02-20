For WhatsApp user's avatar, new stickers added to pack

In December last year, WhatsApp parent company Meta launched ‘Avatars’ feature for the instant messaging service. Meta describes a user's 'avatar' as his/her digital version, which can be used as profile photo on WhatsApp.

Now, according to the website WABetaInfo, which tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform has updated the avatar pack, introducing new stickers to it. WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

Though new stickers have been added, the total number of stickers remains unchanged (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As per the website, Meta has given more ‘depth and personality’ by redesigning some stickers, and replacing some old stickers with new ones that have enhanced visual appeal. Also, the total number of stickers in the pack remains as it was before the change.

Users, however, should note that if they have not received the updated avatar pack, then they will have to update their avatar within the app settings. By doing this, they can generate the latest version available for the avatar pack, said WABetaInfo.

The new stickers are already available on both iOS and Android. To get the revamped set, WhatsApp should be updated to its latest version from one of Play Store, App Store, and Test Flight, whichever applicable.

