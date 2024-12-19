WhatsApp users can now interact with ChatGPT AI chatbot. Here's how
WhatsApp users can now directly message ChatGPT for answers or creative help with projects, following an update that gives the chatbot its own contact number on the platform.
OpenAI announced that anyone globally can message ChatGPT using the new phone number, 1-800-242-8478, news agency PA Media reported.
How does the AI chatbot work?
- The AI company said that many people face challenges and high costs when accessing reliable high-speed data. The new WhatsApp account will help more users try ChatGPT through a familiar platform.
- Meta’s messaging app has roughly two billion monthly active users. OpenAI stated that users messaging the chatbot can ask any questions, with ChatGPT offering assistance in creative writing, project planning, providing recommendations, or engaging in general conversations like news, hobbies, and trivia.
- OpenAI is working to expand ChatGPT’s user base to boost revenue and satisfy investors while dealing with growing costs for the computing power required to operate its AI models.
- This announcement is part of OpenAI's "12 Days of Christmas" series, which in December already introduced the text-to-video platform Sora and a new premium subscription costing 200 USD (£157) per month, granting access to the company’s most powerful AI models.
- OpenAI stated that while the WhatsApp version of ChatGPT can be helpful, it is still an experimental feature, meaning its availability and limitations might change over time.
- The company further urged users seeking a more comprehensive experience with greater limits and personalisation to continue using ChatGPT through their primary accounts.