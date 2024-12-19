WhatsApp users can now interact with ChatGPT AI chatbot. Here's how

WhatsApp users can now directly message ChatGPT for answers or creative help with projects, following an update that gives the chatbot its own contact number on the platform. The new WhatsApp account will help more users try ChatGPT through a familiar platform. (Pic used for representation)(PA_Media)

OpenAI announced that anyone globally can message ChatGPT using the new phone number, 1-800-242-8478, news agency PA Media reported.

Meta recently introduced several new features for WhatsApp to enhance the messaging experience and make conversations more dynamic and interactive. One of the most anticipated updates is the new Typing Indicator, which allows users to see more clearly who is typing in both one-on-one and group chats.

WhatsApp has also announced that it will discontinue support for older iOS versions after May 2025. Users with devices running iOS versions earlier than 15.1 must upgrade to keep using the app.

How does the AI chatbot work?