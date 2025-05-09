WhatsApp users may soon get message summary, AI-generated wallpapers

Meta is reportedly preparing to roll out two new artificial intelligence (AI) features for WhatsApp that promise to enhance usability and user experience. Discovered in recent beta builds, these tools will form part of Meta’s broader push to embed AI across its platforms, offering users smarter, more efficient ways to interact with their messages and personalise their chats. Users will also have the ability to refine or modify prompts to explore different visual styles and regenerate wallpapers.(Pixabay/File)

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the first new tool is a message summarisation feature, designed to help users quickly catch up on missed conversations. The feature is currently in development for WhatsApp’s Android app and will reportedly introduce a “Summarise with Meta AI” button that appears after a user receives a high volume of messages.

When clicked, the button will generate a summary of recent messages in a chat, allowing users to digest key information at a glance without scrolling through lengthy threads. This tool is expected to be especially helpful for users in active group chats or large broadcast channels, where conversation volume can be overwhelming.

Mobile Finder: iQOO Neo 10 launching in India next week

Importantly, Meta says the feature will preserve end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even while messages are summarised using AI, user privacy and security remain intact. The summarisation feature is anticipated to arrive in a future app update, though an official timeline has not yet been confirmed.

AI-Generated Wallpapers for Personalised Chats

The second feature under development is a new AI-powered wallpaper generator, also powered by Meta AI. This tool will allow users to create personalised chat backgrounds using written prompts. Found in the Wallpaper settings menu, a new “Create with AI” option will let users describe a scene or aesthetic they want, and the AI will generate multiple wallpaper options accordingly.

Users will also have the ability to refine or modify prompts to explore different visual styles and regenerate wallpapers until they find a suitable match. The aim is to offer a deeper level of customisation and creativity within the app, appealing to users who want more control over their chat aesthetics.

Both features reflect Meta’s ongoing efforts to infuse AI into everyday app functions. As WhatsApp continues to evolve beyond simple messaging, these innovations point to a future where AI could become integral to how users communicate, organise, and personalise their digital interactions.