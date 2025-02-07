Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Windows 11 update brings big changes to MIDI, flexible game installation and more: Details here

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 07, 2025 05:17 PM IST

Alongside supporting MIDI 2.0, the Windows 11 update also brings enhancements to MIDI 1.0.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider Preview to the Canary Channel, featuring a revamped MIDI experience. This update introduces a public preview of Windows MIDI Services, which Microsoft describes as a complete overhaul of MIDI on Windows, bringing MIDI 2.0 and improvements to MIDI 1.0. The key focus here is on improving the experience for musicians.

Windows 11(Microsoft)
Windows 11(Microsoft)

For those unfamiliar, MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) was first introduced in 1983 as a standard for synchronising synthesisers and drum machines in electronic music. It enables users to record and play back note data, control stage lighting and effects, and keep mixers in large venues synchronised. MIDI has played a crucial role in the evolution of hip-hop, electronic music, and various other genres.

Also Read: Windows 11 brings enhanced privacy for Incognito mode on Chrome- All details

What is MIDI 2.0?

MIDI 2.0 was announced in 2019, and over the previous version, it brings increased speed, fidelity, better control of instruments, modern bi-directional communication, better USB timing, and much more.

What does Microsoft's Windows MIDI Services bring to the table?

Alongside supporting MIDI 2.0, the new update also brings enhancements to MIDI 1.0, and Microsoft says this implementation brings it up to modern expectations because now it works on 64-bit operating systems and supports all supported processors, including ARM64. Alongside these upgrades, the service will also offer faster transport, which leads to better timing and reduced jitter.

Microsoft now says every endpoint is now a new multi-client, which means multiple apps can use a device at the same time. There's also loopback and app-to-app MIDI

What more does the latest Windows 11 Canary build bring to the table?

Alongside the MIDI Services update, Windows 11's latest Canary build also includes the ability to resume OneDrive files in one click from your phone (iOS and Android) to PC.

You also have a new Microsoft Store update, which improves the installation options for games. How? Microsoft is introducing a new ability that lets you install individual components for some games. For example, Halo can let you install or not install high-resolution textures or the campaign, bringing greater flexibility for you. You can even uninstall and modify components after your game has been installed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On