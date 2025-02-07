Windows 11 update brings big changes to MIDI, flexible game installation and more: Details here

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider Preview to the Canary Channel, featuring a revamped MIDI experience. This update introduces a public preview of Windows MIDI Services, which Microsoft describes as a complete overhaul of MIDI on Windows, bringing MIDI 2.0 and improvements to MIDI 1.0. The key focus here is on improving the experience for musicians. Windows 11(Microsoft)

For those unfamiliar, MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) was first introduced in 1983 as a standard for synchronising synthesisers and drum machines in electronic music. It enables users to record and play back note data, control stage lighting and effects, and keep mixers in large venues synchronised. MIDI has played a crucial role in the evolution of hip-hop, electronic music, and various other genres.

What is MIDI 2.0?

MIDI 2.0 was announced in 2019, and over the previous version, it brings increased speed, fidelity, better control of instruments, modern bi-directional communication, better USB timing, and much more.

What does Microsoft's Windows MIDI Services bring to the table?

Alongside supporting MIDI 2.0, the new update also brings enhancements to MIDI 1.0, and Microsoft says this implementation brings it up to modern expectations because now it works on 64-bit operating systems and supports all supported processors, including ARM64. Alongside these upgrades, the service will also offer faster transport, which leads to better timing and reduced jitter.

Microsoft now says every endpoint is now a new multi-client, which means multiple apps can use a device at the same time. There's also loopback and app-to-app MIDI

What more does the latest Windows 11 Canary build bring to the table?

Alongside the MIDI Services update, Windows 11's latest Canary build also includes the ability to resume OneDrive files in one click from your phone (iOS and Android) to PC.

You also have a new Microsoft Store update, which improves the installation options for games. How? Microsoft is introducing a new ability that lets you install individual components for some games. For example, Halo can let you install or not install high-resolution textures or the campaign, bringing greater flexibility for you. You can even uninstall and modify components after your game has been installed.