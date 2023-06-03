Home / Technology / WWDC 2023: Apple likely to announce watchOS 10. Here's what to expect

WWDC 2023: Apple likely to announce watchOS 10. Here's what to expect

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 01:33 PM IST

watchOS 10 is ‘expected to pack a number of significant changes,’ according to a report.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which will take place from June 5 to 9, Apple is likely to announce watchOS 10, the next major software update for Apple Watch.

Apple's WWDC 2023 will be held between June 5 and 9 (Representational Image/REUTERS)
watchOS 10 is ‘expected to pack a number of significant changes,’ reported 9 to 5 Mac, citing Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Chief Correspondent, Technology.

Apple watchOS 10: Features expected

watchOS 10 will get a ‘fairly extensive upgrade' focused on ‘notable changes to the user interface,’ 9 to 5 Mac quoted Gurman as saying. Here is what is expected:

Digital Crown: In the current version of watchOS, Digital Crown directs a user to the Watch home screen. In watchOS 10, on the other hand, Digital Crown may lead to the new widgets interface instead, said Bloomberg.

Mood and emotion tracking: Also coming from Bloomberg is that the Tim Cook-helmed tech giant is developing new ‘mood and emotion tracking’ features for watchOS 10.

Folders on home screen: A Twitter account, which has since been deleted, claimed watchOS 10 will come equipped with support for folders on the home screen.

New journaling app: Apple is also reportedly working on a ‘journaling’ app. Though the app is being developed for iOS 17, it is expected to have at least some sort of integration with Watch.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

