X (earlier Twitter) to introduce govt ID, live selfies for user verification: Report
With the government-issued ID, it will take around five minutes to verify an account.
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is reportedly testing a new feature that will require a user to upload image of a government-issued ID, along with a live selfie, to get their handle verified on the billionaire Elon Musk-owned service.
This is according to Nima Owji, whose X profile describes him as an ‘independent app researcher and blogger who looks for the features of upcoming different apps.’
“#X keeps working on the ID verification. You should upload a photo of your ID and take a live selfie,” Owji wrote in a post on Wednesday.
He also provided a screenshot of the ID verification feature, showing that the verification of an account will take about five minutes. The user must first prepare a government ID, then check if their device's camera is uncovered and working, and finally, be prepared to take photos of the ID, along with a live selfie.
According to Mashable, the tech giant is introducing the government ID system to to verify the person's authenticity or, in other words, to prevent impersonation.
In March, too, X (then Twitter) was reported to be testing such a feature.