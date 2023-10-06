News / Technology / X records single-digit percentage revenue growth, CEO Yaccarino tells bank lenders

X records single-digit percentage revenue growth, CEO Yaccarino tells bank lenders

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Oct 06, 2023 05:54 AM IST

X's revenue includes money earned through advertising, subscriptions and data licensing.

Social media platform X recorded high single-digit percentage revenue growth in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino told the company's bank lenders in a meeting on Thursday, according to a person who was on the call.

A view of a laptop shows the Twitter sign-in page with their the new logo.(AP)
The size of X's revenue, which includes money earned through advertising, subscriptions and data licensing, could not be learned. Yaccarino presented the details to the banks who helped finance Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company then known as Twitter in October.

X declined to comment.

