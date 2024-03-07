 Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone launched in India starting at ₹60,000 - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone launched in India starting at 60,000. Check features

Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone launched in India starting at 60,000. Check features

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Xiaomi 14 price: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveils flagship smartphone Xiaomi 14 in New Delhi.

The Xiaomi 14, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant, launched at a special event in New Delhi on Thursday, starting at a price of 59,999.

Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone launched in New Delhi.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    HT News Desk

