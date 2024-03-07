Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone launched in India starting at ₹60,000. Check features
Mar 07, 2024 07:20 PM IST
Xiaomi 14 price: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveils flagship smartphone Xiaomi 14 in New Delhi.
The Xiaomi 14, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant, launched at a special event in New Delhi on Thursday, starting at a price of ₹59,999.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article