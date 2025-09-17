Xiaomi 17 Pro teaser reveals iPhone-like design, but there’s a Twist

We have officially entered the most exciting time of the year, where the technology will be crowded with new product launches, AI innovations and advanced. Just at the start of September, we witnessed the launch iPhone 17 series, now Xiaomi is all set to introduce its next-generation flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Pro. The China-based brand has already started teasing the smartphone, providing us with a small glimpse of the design. Surprisingly, the Xiaomi 17 Pro has an uncanny resemblance to the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro models, with an expanded camera bar, but with a unique twist. Here’s what the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will look like. Xiaomi 17 Pro is launching soon with a revamped design and a unique twist.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 17 Pro teaser

Xiaomi has teased its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. Its teaser consists of a 14-second video that reveals the redesigned rear panel for the Xiaomi 17 Pro with a twist. Firstly, the smartphone design showcased a resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro’s edge-to-edge camera bar, with the lenses placed in the left corner.

In addition, Xiaomi also surprises with a second secondary placed right on the camera bar. This reminded us of the early Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra days, when the company placed a small rectangular-shaped camera on the camera bar. The teaser also revealed that the second display could showcase a few widgets, such as a clock or photo memory. While it may be the case that Xiaomi is simply reviving its old smartphone design, but the design clash with the iPhone 17 Pro raises eyebrows.

Xiaomi is calling the second display on the rear panel “Magic Back Screen,” which is translated to English from Chinese. Now, it will be quite interesting to see the use case for the second display and how it will appeal to the buyers. As of now, we are still waiting for China and the global launch date for the Xiaomi 17 series. Therefore, we may have to wait a weeks more to get greater understanding of its upgrades.