Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on January 10: Here’s everything we expect

Xiaomi has finally announced the India launch date for its new generation tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 7. The tablet is set to launch in India on January 10, 2025. The device has already debuted in China and now it will be available in India via Amazon as the e-commerce platform has released the microsite for launch and availability. Based on the shared teaser, the Pad 7 will include accessories such as a folio case with a keyboard and a stylus, however, it is unclear if these accessories will be included in the box or if buyers have to purchase them separately. To know more about Xiaomi Pad 7, know about its expected specifications, features, and what it will offer to the users. Know what Xiaomi Pad 7 has in store for users ahead of January 10 launch in India.(Xiaomi China)

Also read: Top 5 tablets under Rs.50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go

Xiaomi Pad 7 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits peak brightness. Reportedly, the display will also come with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB and 256GB RAM. It will run on the latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, consisting of the latest Xiaomi UI features.

The tablet will also come with two camera sensors that consist of a 13MP main rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video conferencing, selfies, etc. Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 7 will be backed by an 8850mAh battery which will come with a 45W fast charging support. These features are based on the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Indian variant may differ in some aspects, but it mostly remains the same.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review

Xiaomi Pad 7 price and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 7 will come with three colour options: black, blue, and green. In terms of pricing, the tablet is expected to launch in the mid-range segment. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 ( about Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Now, to confirm the India pricing, we may have to wait until January 10, 2025.