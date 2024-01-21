You can now ‘unsubscribe’ emails on Gmail. Here's how you can do it

Given the surge in spam emails from diverse online advertising platforms, many users find them burdensome as they consume a significant portion of Gmail storage. Google has now simplified the process by separating the ‘unsubscribe’ option from emails on both the mobile and web versions of Gmail. The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed. (Representational Image)(Bloomberg)

The technology giant divided the "Report spam & unsubscribe" category into two options: "Report spam" and "Unsubscribe."

While it can be frustrating for users to receive numerous messages from subscribed sources, some individuals mistakenly categorise these legitimate messages as spam. This can adversely affect the sender's credibility. To tackle this issue, Google has introduced a feature that enables users to decide whether to unsubscribe from such messages or report them as spam.

As per a Live Mint report, the company through a Google Workspace update, announced the new features aimed at simplifying the process of unsubscribing from unwanted emails in Gmail. Google also acknowledged the frustration users experience in managing unwanted emails and emphasised that the changes are part of efforts to enhance user safety.

The company said that it is moving the unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread list on the web. Once the unsubscribe button is clicked on, Gmail sends an HTTP request or an email to the sender to remove the user's address from the mailing address. Moving the unsubscribe button to the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in the user's Android and iOS devices.

Google plans to enforce a one-click unsubscribe link requirement for bulk senders, defined as those sending over 5,000 emails, the Live Mint report further said citing to 9to5Google. This measure is expected to be implemented by February 2024. The one-click unsubscribe button will be prominently displayed in the message body, and commercial senders will be obligated to process these unsubscribe requests within a two-day timeframe.