Home / Technology / Youth should make India leader in tech innovations, AI: Om Birla

Youth should make India leader in tech innovations, AI: Om Birla

PTI |
Apr 12, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Om Birla said the youth will decide the country's future and stressed on the "immense possibilities and opportunities available in 'New India'".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that in the era of technology and innovation, India's youth should lead from the front and make the country a leader in areas like technological innovations, artificial intelligence and startups.

India has high expectations from the youth who have the ability, energy and enthusiasm to meet these expectations, the Lok Sabha speaker said.(ANI)
India has high expectations from the youth who have the ability, energy and enthusiasm to meet these expectations, the Lok Sabha speaker said.(ANI)

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), he said the youth will decide the country's future and stressed on the "immense possibilities and opportunities available in 'New India'".

"It is up to the youth to harness these possibilities through their hard work and innovation for personal growth as well as for the development of the nation," Birla was quoted as saying in a release.

India has high expectations from the youth who have the ability, energy and enthusiasm to meet these expectations, the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Birla also asked the students to make it their mission to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed country by the year 2047. He advised the students to stick to their culture and tradition and not imitate others.

Emphasising that students and youth are the "flagbearers of our culture and tradition", Birla suggested that they should dream big, work hard and inspire future generations with their talent and hard work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi artificial intelligence prime minister om birla + 2 more
narendra modi artificial intelligence prime minister om birla + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out