Assembly elections results 2018: KCR calls for for ‘BJP-mukt, Congress-mukt’ India

Coining a new ‘BJP-mukt and Congress-mukt India’ slogan, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday a new national party as a consortium of regional parties may emerge “very soon”.

Buoyed by his party’s massive victory in Telangana elections, he declared that he would play a crucial role in national politics.

Addressing a news conference, the TRS chief said the new political formation would emerge as an alternative for both BJP and Congress with a national agenda to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country by bringing a revolution in agriculture with utilisation of all available water resources.Stating that a new economic model was under preparation, he said it would be presented before the nation with possibilities, modalities and practicalities. “We will unleash the whole thing after 10 days in New Delhi,” said KCR, who claimed that he already had detailed discussions with many economists and worked a great deal on it.

The TRS leader said he and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi would visit various parts of the country to interact with cross-section of people and bring them on a common platform. “Asaduddin Owaisi is a good intellectual who participates in each and every debate in Parliament. I appreciate him because he is not a fundamentalist. He is a secular political leader,” he said. KCR said he is confident that he would bring about qualitative change in Indian politics. “You will see a beginning very shortly,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress party’s victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, KCR said this happened because there was no other alternative to the BJP.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 01:29 IST