BJP third list for Telangana assembly elections released

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 14:32 IST
Agencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a party meeting for the Assembly polls in Telangana, in New Delhi.  The party released its 3rd list of candidates for the state on November 15. (AP File )

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls. The party, which is going it alone in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly, had earlier released two lists of 66 candidates.

The third list contains 20 names, including Satish Goud from Secunderabad, G. Padmaja Reddy from Mahbubnagar, and Kotha Ashok Goud from Ibrahimpatnam. The list has four women candidates.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party’s campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month. The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:32 IST

