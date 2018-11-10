KCR attends yagam to seek divine blessings for TRS victory in Telangana

Known for his adherence to traditional Hindu rituals, Telangana’s caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday participated in a “yagam” in the ashram of prominent Vaishnavaite seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to seek divine blessings for his party’s victory in the assembly elections next month.

KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president is popularly known, spent close to two hours in the ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad on the city outskirts, along with industrialist Jupalli Rameshwar Rao and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar. After participating in the yagam, he performed special prayers in the temple in the ashram premises.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns by his disciples, the Swami blessed KCR and wished all success to him and his party in the elections. Elections to Telangana’s 119-member assembly will be held December 7.

KCR is going to file his nomination papers for Gajwel assembly seat on November 14, after praying at Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipally village in Siddipet district - where he visits before doing any key work.

The TRS chief has never hesitated to display his staunch belief in Hindu rituals and customs. It was Jeeyar Swami, his philosophical adviser for the past 30 years, who conducted the housewarming ceremony of KCR’s Vaastu-complaint palatial official bungalow at Begumpet in November 2016. Such was the adulation KCR had for the Swami that he had made the seer sit in the chief minister’s chair during the inauguration of the official chamber.

In 2015, KCR performed the gigantic Ayutha Maha Chandi Yagam for five consecutive days at his farmhouse in Erravelli in Medak district from December 23 to 27. Over 2,500 priests participated in the yagam performed in 101 homa kundams (pyre constructed with bricks) in the sprawling 40-acre yagasala without any break. Several seers like Sankaracharyas, spiritual gurus like Sri Sri Ravishankar and a large number of VIPs and politicians attended the religious event.

He also performed the Sudarshana Yagam in his assembly constituency Gajwel in Medak district in August 2016 to to invoke Sudarshana, the mythological disc associated with Lord Vishnu, for apparently warding off ‘evil forces causing hurdles’ in implementing government programmes.

KCR believes such rituals helped him in realising the dream of achieving a separate Telangana state. Also having a strong faith in Vaastu and astrology, he, after becoming chief minister in 2014, made quite a few changes to his office and residence in tune with his stars. Even during the ongoing Haritha Haram programme (tree plantation drive), his government has campaigned for planting of trees by people to suit their zodiac signs and stars.

Earlier, he had appointed his Vaastu consultant Suddala Sudhakar Teja an adviser to the state’s Roads and Buildings department with all the privileges of a cabinet minister to ensure that all constructions undertaken in the state were compliant with the traditional Hindu system of architecture.

In the last three years, KCR had presented gold ornaments to Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala, Goddess Kanakadurga of Vijayawada and other deities in the state as he had vowed if his struggle for separate statehood to Telangana succeeded. The donation, using funds drawn from the public exchequer, had drawn severe criticism from the opposition parties.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 23:14 IST