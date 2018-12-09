Telangana assembly election 2018: Will play vital role in formation of government, claims BJP

Predicting a fractured poll mandate in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday claimed that it would play a “vital role” in the formation of the next government in Telangana, where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is eyeing to retain power.

Telangana went to polls on December 7 and the results for the state’s 119 Assembly seats will be announced on December 11. “We have contested the election on our own for the first time after a decade. We have contested the polls to win. The BJP will be part of the government. Without the BJP, there cannot be any government. What happens after the results are declared, we will think of it,” said state BJP president K Laxman.

The TRS leader and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said “We are confident that we will form the government on its own. There is no need for any support.”

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 23:04 IST