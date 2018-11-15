Telangana elections 2018: Rebellion over ticket distribution plagues all major parties

Creating a headache for all major parties in Telangana, disappointed aspirants are jumping into the fray as rebel candidates or switching over to a different outfit to get a ticket for the December 7 assembly elections.

On Thursday, former home minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s son P Karthik Reddy quit the Congress along with hundreds of party workers in Ranga Reddy district, after being denied ticket from Rajendranagar constituency, which was allotted to the Telugu Desam Party as part of Maha Kootami (grand alliance). He filed his nomination from Rajendranagar as a rebel candidate.

While the Congress has fielded his mother from Maheshwaram, Karthik Reddy said: “When other senior Congress leaders like PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy could get more than one ticket for their families, why can’t I get the ticket along with my mother?”

Meanwhile, several OBC leaders from the Congress held a meeting to protested against the “injustice” meted out to them in the distribution of party tickets. Ranga Reddy district Congress committee president Kyama Mallesh, who aspired to contest from Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad, alleged that the Congress bigwigs had demanded Rs 3 crore for allotting him a ticket.

The party has fielded state spokesman Dasoju Sravan from Khairatabad and Mallesh now announced that he would file nomination as an independent.

Former MLA from Serilingampalli, Bhikshpathi Yadav, also announced that he would contest as an independent, alleging that there was no place for OBCs in the Congress. Similar allegations were levelled by former Osmania University student leader Rajaram Yadav.

R Krishnaiah, national president of OBC associations, called for a Telangana bandh on Saturday to protest the injustice done to the OBCs in the Congress. He alleged that in the name of the grand alliance, the Congress was cheating the people.

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sama Ranga Reddy has a different problem. He alleged that LB Nagar constituency, which he had been nurturing for several years, was given to Congress while he was allotted Ibrahimpatnam constituency under the grand alliance. The TDP leader went to Amaravati to bring pressure on party president N Chandrababu Naidu to change his constituency, otherwise he would contest as an independent in LB Nagar from where Congress has fielded its former MLA D Sudhir Reddy.

Former TDP MLA Sita Dayakar Reddy is filing her nomination from Devarkadra constituency as a rebel, though her husband K Dayakar Reddy got the party ticket from neighbouring Atmakur constituency. Similarly, another senior TDP leader Nandeeshwar Goud announced that he would file nomination from Patancheru as a rebel.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, too, has not been immune to dissidence. Its sitting MLA from Choppadandi Bodige Shobha, who was denied re-nomination, resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party which gave her the ticket from the same constituency.

On the other hand, Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, who was originally allotted one seat in Maha Kootami, revolted against the Congress after he came to know that the allotted seat was withdrawn. He announced that he would contest against Congress state chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in Huzurnagar constituency.

Nominations for the assembly elections end November 19, and the last date for withdrawal is November 22.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 19:29 IST