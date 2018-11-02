Woman among 2 Muslims in BJP’s 28-member second list for Telangana polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its second list of 28 candidates, including two Muslims and six women, for the assembly elections in Telangana scheduled to be held on December 7.

The list also includes three former MLAs – Baddam Bal Reddy from Rajendranagar, M Dharma Rao from Warangal (West) and Yendala Lakshminarayana from Nizamabad (Urban).

Popular realtor G Yoganand, who joined the BJP last week, has been given a ticket from Serilingampalli constituency in Hyderabad, while the son of former Union minister late Ale Narendra, Ale Jithendra, has been fielded from Malakpet assembly constituency.

There are, in all, five Scheduled Tribe, two Scheduled Caste and six women candidates in the latest BJP list.

Interestingly, the party has fielded two Muslim candidates, including a woman – Ms Syed Shahezadi from Chandrayangutta against MIM floor leader in the dissolved assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi and Haneef Ali from Bahadurpura constituency.

The BJP, on October 20, released its first list of 38 candidates including all its five sitting members in the recently dissolved Telangana assembly. The list included three women, three SC and six ST members.

With this, the BJP so far announced candidates for 66 seats in the 119-member Telangana assembly. The party, which had an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party in 2014, is going it alone in the present assembly elections.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:56 IST