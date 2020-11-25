e-paper
Home / Telangana / AIMIM leader Owaisi accuses BJP of promoting hatred, says demanded Rs 10 crore for building temple

AIMIM leader Owaisi accuses BJP of promoting hatred, says demanded Rs 10 crore for building temple

Appealing to voters to vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming GHMC polls, Owaisi added the BJP hated Majlis because they opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and other “unconstitutional Bills” brought by them.

telangana Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hyderabad
AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi participates in a door-to-door GHMC election campaign for Jambagh candidate Jadala Ravindra at Jambagh division in Hyderabad.
Accusing the BJP of wanting to promote hatred, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the national party talks of “breaking”, while they talk of uniting.

“Tum to masjid todne wale ho, hum mandir ke liye 10 crore dilane wale log hain (You destroy mosques, but we are the ones who are collecting Rs 10 crore for a temple), Owaisi said at a public meeting at Farhat Nagar in Azampura Divison while campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

“This is the difference between you and us. You talk of breaking and we talk of uniting,” he said.

“In Telangana Assembly, (AIMIM leader) Akbaruddin Owaisi has asked for Rs 10 crore for a temple. The chief minister was shocked, the BJP was distressed. People of all faith live here and we want that they should follow their religion. It is the thinking of the Majlis. I will not allow the situation of the 1980s and 1990s to be repeated here,” he said in an indirect reference to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Babri masjid demolition. “I do not want to ruin the memories of children but the BJP wants to promote hatred,” said Owaisi.

Appealing to voters to vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming GHMC polls, Owaisi added the BJP hated Majlis because they opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and other “unconstitutional Bills” brought by them.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

