‘Attacked with sticks, killed with stones’: Telangana cops after woman’s half-burnt body found

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:53 IST

A half-burnt body of an unidentified woman was found at a field near National Highway 163 in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman aged between 35 to 40 years, was set on fire near Somangurthy village in Pudur zone of the district.

M Narayana, superintendent of police (SP), Vikarabad told ANI, “After receiving information from locals, police along with a close team and a dog squad examined the spot. Police believe that the woman was attacked with a stick, killed with stones and set on fire so that she cannot be identified.”

“A body of a woman, aged about 35 to 40 years, was found at a field near National Highway 163 at Somangurthy village. A beer bottle, a water bottle, a whisky bottle and two plastic glasses were found near the body. We suspect that two or more persons gathered there, consumed liquor and then the incident might have occurred.”

A case under Section 302 IPC (punishment for murder) has been registered.

“The woman has not been identified yet. Further investigation is underway,” Narayana said.