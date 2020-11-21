e-paper
Hyderabad civic polls: Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena announces support to BJP

Hyderabad civic polls: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena announces support to BJP

Younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Kalyan announced the decision after Union Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha’s National President K Laxman held talks with him here.

telangana Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hyderabad
Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who has good following especially the youth, said his party candidates who have already filed nomination for the December 1 polls would withdraw from the contest.
In a shot in the arm for BJP, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced his party’s support to it for the coming polls to the city civic body.

Kalyan, who has good following especially the youth, said his party candidates who have already filed nomination for the December 1 polls would withdraw from the contest.

The decision to pull out of the contest and support BJP was taken in the larger interests of Telangana and Hyderabad, a Jana Sena release quoted Kalyan as saying.

Observing that Hyderabad was a city of international character, he told reporters thatthe leadership in the city needs to have a broader outlook.

It can emerge as a global city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has such a broader outlook, he said.

Kalyan’s Jana Sena already has an understanding with the BJP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Laxman thanked Kalyan for acceding to their request with “a large-heartedness” to join forces with BJP in heralding a change in Hyderabad and to realise people’s dreams.

The ruling TRS won the last elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation held in 2016.

