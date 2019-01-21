KCR begins five-day mega yagyam for ‘better governance’

Buoyant with the stupendous victory of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the recent assembly elections, party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday began the five-day mega Vedic ritual at his farmhouse in Erravelli village of Siddipet district to get ‘rid of all obstacles for his future endeavours’.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns by hundreds of pandits, KCR and his wife Shobha began the Maha Rudra Sahita Sahasra Chandi Yagyam by breaking a coconut and pumpkin in front of the massive yagyashala, the place where the ritual is conducted.

The couple later started the Chandi Yagyam with various rituals, including ‘Ganapathi Puja’, ‘Shuddi Punya Havachanam’. ‘Rithvic Varnam’, ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’, ‘Yagashala Pradakshinam’, ‘Gopuja’, ‘Gurupuja’ and ‘Navagraha puja.’

The entry into the farmhouse premises was restricted only to KCR’s family members, besides select invitees including TRS legislators and other senior party functionaries.

According to a spokesperson from the chief minister’s office, the five-day ritual is being helmed by Swami Swaroopananda Swamy from Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam and with the blessings of Jagadguru Sringeri Peetadhipati Bharathi Teertha Swamy.

“Rituals were performed for the overall benefit of the people, successful continuation of welfare and development initiatives, abundant rains with bountiful produce. Further, KCR also prayed for better governance in the country in the coming days and prosperity of the nation,” the spokesperson said.

As many as 27 homa kundams (pyres constructed with bricks) have been erected in three yagyashalas constructed in the premises. Nearly 300 ritwiks, those who perform yagyams, drawn from various places including Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka and Telangana, are taking part in the five-day rituals.

Vedic pundits, including Madugula Manikya Somayajulu and Phani Shashanka Sharma, are supervising the performance of the yagyam, which will conclude on January 25 with a “purnahuti.”

Known for his staunch belief in Hindu rituals and customs, KCR performed the Ayutha Maha Chandi Yagyam for five consecutive days at his farmhouse from December 23 to 27 in 2015.

Over 2,500 priests participated in the yagyam without break and several seers like the Sankaracharyas, spiritual gurus like Sri Sri Ravishankar and a large number of VIPs and politicians attended the ritual.

KCR strongly believes he has been able to achieve successes in all his endeavours because of these yagyams. Even before coming to power, KCR performed the Chandi Yagyam and Maha Mruthyunjaya Homam at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the TRS, which he believed, helped him realise the dream of achieving separate state for Telangana.

He also chose the best “muhurtam” to take the oath as the chief minister of Telangana for the second successive term in December last year.

