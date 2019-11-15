Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby

telangana

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:07 IST

Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Friday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl and refused to marry her after she became pregnant, officials said.

The girl delivered a baby boy at a government hospital in Gajapathinagaram town in the district on Wednesday.

Doctors at the hospital became suspicious when the girl refused to breast-feed the new-born and was reluctant to care for the infant. They shifted the infant to the children’s ward after the girl did not feed the baby.

Bobbili’s assistant superintendent of police S Gautami said the hospital authorities lodged a complaint with Gajapathinagaram Police for a medico-legal case, as the girl is a minor and was cheated by a man.

“For a long time, the girl did not reveal the details of the person who made her pregnant. After repeated questioning, she told the police on Thursday that she was cheated by an auto driver who trapped her and exploited her sexually after promising to marry her,” the ASP said while speaking to HT.

The girl is from a village near Gajapathinagaram town and her parents, both daily wage labourers, were away on work when she became pregnant. When they came to know about it and returned to the village, she was in advanced stages of pregnancy.

Gajapathinagaram sub-inspector of police Sanyasi Naidu said the girl’s mother admitted her to the hospital on Wednesday.

“After collecting information about the man, we have taken him into custody for questioning. We shall produce him in the court shortly,” Naidu said.

The police have booked case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for raping a minor girl and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.