Telangana by-poll: Ruling TRS eyes to steal the show in Dubbak

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:43 IST

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has never tasted defeat in any of the by-elections since it came to power in 2014, is hoping to repeat the show in the by-elections to Dubbak assembly seat in Siddpet district. The polling is going to held on Tuesday.

The by-elections to Dubbak assembly seat are being held following the sudden demise of sitting Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August due to prolonged illness.

Dubbak returning officer B Chennaiah told reporters that all arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of polling from 7 am to 6 pm. In all, 1,98,807 voters comprising 97,978 men, 1,00,778 women and 51 service voters would exercise their franchise.

“Separate arrangements were made for 73 Covid-19 patients to cast their vote in the last one hour of the polling. Adequate security arrangements have been made at 89 out of 315 polling stations in the constituency,” he said.

The TRS won the Dubbak seat in December 2018 elections with a huge margin of over 65,000 votes over the Congress. However, this time, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have put up a tough fight, making it a keen contest.

While the TRS fielded Solipeta Sujatha, widow of the deceased MLA Ramalinga Reddy, hoping to cash in on the sympathy factor, the BJP has given ticket to M Raghunandan Rao, a local leader who had unsuccessfully fought the last elections from Dubbak in December 2018 and also stood second in the Medak parliamentary elections in May 2019.

The Congress roped in Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister late Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, who had earlier represented Dubbak assembly constituency in the past and commanded a lot of respect among the people.

The TRS has not left any chances to win the seat with a big margin. State finance minister T Harish Rao, who enjoys tremendous goodwill in Siddipet, has been entrusted with the responsibility of securing victory for Sujatha in the by-election.

Harish, singlehandedly carried on the campaign in the last three weeks and extensively toured all the villages explaining to the people the good work done by the TRS government for farmers, pensioners, women and the developmental works in the district.

On the other hand, the Congress and the BJP roped in their top leaders for the campaign. For the Congress, AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A Revanth Reddy and other seniors carried out extensive canvassing.

For the BJP, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP state president N Sanjay Reddy, BJP national general secretary DK Aruna and others campaigned for Raghunandan Rao.

However, seizure of large amounts of cash, including Rs 1 crore from the kin of BJP candidate on Sunday, has left the party on backfoot.

All the three parties are now exuding confidence that their respective candidates would emerge victorious after the counting of votes, which will take place on October 10.