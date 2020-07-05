Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19

telangana

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:27 IST

A 63-year old diamond jeweller from Hyderabad, who had hosted a birthday party along with 150 people two weeks ago, died of Covid-19. Another jeweller who had attended the event also died due to Covid-19 on Saturday. Both deaths occurred in a span of five days.

12 people, including a Telangana politician, who were present at the birthday party have tested positive. An official from the state health department who is familiar with this development said tha the affected are undergoing treatment across several hospitals in the city.

The jeweller from Himayat Nagar, who is well-known for hosting regular parties, had thrown a birthday party for his friends and relatives in Hyderabad. Several prominent jewellers, gold merchants and political leaders also attended the event.

“Three days after the party, the jeweller developed symptoms of Covid-19 and was immediately admitted to a corporate hospital in the city. He succumbed to the virus three days later early last week,” the official quoted above said.

Another prominent jeweller of the city and a member of the Telangana Jewellers’ Association was admitted to a corporate hospital after developing Covid-19 symptoms. He died Friday. A prominent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who had attended the party also tested positive for Covid-19.

“Since several top businessmen and politicians were among those who attended the birthday bash, the incident was kept a closely guarded secret,” the official said.