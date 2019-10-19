Andy Murray into first final since 2017, faces Stan Wawrinka for Antwerp title

tennis

Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first final in more than two and a half years on Saturday with a three-set triumph over Ugo Humbert of France in the European Open in Antwerp.

Murray, steadily rebuilding his game after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old Briton will tackle fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka in the final.

Murray, now ranked a lowly 243, last reached a final in Dubai in March 2017 where he was crowned champion.

Wawrinka earlier ended Italian teenager Jannik Sinner’s fine run in Belgium, the Swiss veteran defeating the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to reach his 30th career final.

Sinner was the youngest player to make the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since 17-year-old Borna Coric in 2014.

But he met his match in 18th-ranked Wawrinka, with the 34-year-old taking one hour and 59 minutes to edge closer to a first title since winning the Geneva Open in May 2017.

