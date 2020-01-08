e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tennis / Angry Tsitsipas ends up hurting father with racket swipe, says ‘it happened accidentally’ - WATCH

Angry Tsitsipas ends up hurting father with racket swipe, says ‘it happened accidentally’ - WATCH

Apostolos immediately got up from his chair in shock and went up to the stands to sit with the rest of the Greek team while Tsitsipas, who was docked a point and warned by the umpire, received an earful from his mother Julia Apostoli. 

tennis Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas ends up hurting father and coach Apostolos.
Stefanos Tsitsipas ends up hurting father and coach Apostolos.(Twitter)
         

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he did not mean to hit his father and coach Apostolos with a racket swipe in a mid-match fit of rage during Tuesday’s ATP Cup loss to Australia’s Nick Kyrgios. The Greek 21-year-old, ranked sixth in the world, lost 7-6(7) 6-7(3) 7-6(5) and took out his frustration after losing the opening set tiebreak with two racket swipes near the team bench, the second of which bruised his father’s arm.

ALSO READ: 

Apostolos immediately got up from his chair in shock and went up to the stands to sit with the rest of the Greek team while Tsitsipas, who was docked a point and warned by the umpire, received an earful from his mother Julia Apostoli. 

“It happened accidentally, I didn’t mean to do it and straight away forgot about it and moved on from there,” Tsitsipas told reporters. “It happens, I wasn’t aiming to do that. It just went out of control, unfortunately.

ALSO READ: 

“Maybe I’ll stay in my room for three days, grounded by my father,” he added, laughing.

Kyrgios, no stranger to on-court outbursts, did not see the incident himself but said that it should not be getting too much attention.

“I’ve done some stupid things as well in the heat of the moment, so it was obviously an accident,” he said after Australia’s 3-0 victory saw them top the group.

tags
top news
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
Ukrainian plane crashes after take-off in Iran, all 176 on board killed: Report
Ukrainian plane crashes after take-off in Iran, all 176 on board killed: Report
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Watch: BMW i3 concept at CES 2020 is less of a car, more a luxury hotel room
Watch: BMW i3 concept at CES 2020 is less of a car, more a luxury hotel room
Apple iPhone SE 2: Here’s what upcoming affordable iPhone could look like
Apple iPhone SE 2: Here’s what upcoming affordable iPhone could look like
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News