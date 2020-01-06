e-paper
Aryna Sabalenka begins Shenzhen title defence with emphatic win

tennis Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:38 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Shenzhen
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after match point against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after match point against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka started her 2020 season in style with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

The Belarusian -- who also won titles in Wuhan and Zhuhai last year -- needed only 71 minutes to wrap up the contest, breaking Gasparyan five times on centre court to advance to the last 16.

“I’m happy to start my season with a two-set win,” she said in her post-match interview. “It was a tough match and really tough to start.

“She’s a great player and it was tough to play against her. She has strong strokes.

Sabalenka will next face the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova, who beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-3.

Sixth seed Garbine Muguruza fought back to beat China’s Wang Xin Yu 3-6 6-3 6-0 while Aliaksandra Sasnovich advanced with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam.

In a battle between two Americans, Shelby Rogers beat Nicole Gibbs 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 33 minutes while fourth seed and local hope Wang Qiang got the better of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-3.

Seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat China’s Zheng Saisai 6-2 1-6 6-2.

