e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Tennis / Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in June.

tennis Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.(REUTERS)
         

Ashleigh Barty and Rafa Nadal were named International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) World Champions for 2019 on Thursday, rewarding them for stellar seasons in which they finished at the top of women’s and men’s rankings respectively.

Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in June.

The 23-year-old also became the first Australian woman to reach the WTA world number one ranking since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Barty also lifted the season-ending WTA Finals trophy and led Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993.

“I’m honoured to be named this year’s ITF World Champion,” she said in a statement. “I’m so proud of my team and I for what we have achieved and can’t wait for the 2020 season to begin.”

Nadal claimed the season-ending ITF world title for the fourth time after sealing an historic 12th French Open and a fourth U.S. Open, as well as helping Spain to their sixth Davis Cup title.

On Thursday, the Spaniard was also voted by fellow players as the winner of ATP’s Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award for a second straight year and third time overall.

Former world number one Andy Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, was named ATP’s comeback player of the year after successfully returning to win the European Open title in October.

tags
top news
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News