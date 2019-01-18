Australian Open 2019: 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova dreaming big after reaching fourth round

Unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova continued a dream run at the Australian Open Friday, ousting 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to make the fourth round, and has her sights set high.

Anisimova upset the Belarusian 6-3, 6-2 in 65 minutes to set up a last 16 meeting with either eighth seeded Czech Petra Kvitova or Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

At 17 years and five months, Florida-based Anisimova, whose parents are Russian, is the youngest player left in the tournament.

She is making her debut appearance at Melbourne Park and her only other two Grand Slam appearances at the French and US Opens have ended in first-round exits.

“This is an unreal feeling, I can’t believe that this is happening right now,” she said.

Ranked 87 in the world, she reached the quarter-finals in Auckland this month and said she modelled herself on Maria Sharapova, who was the last teenager to win a Grand Slam.

“I would want to be the (next) person to win a Slam as a teenager,” she said.

