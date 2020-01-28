e-paper
Home / Tennis / Australian Open 2020 - Believe in miracles: Roger Federer after five set win to enter semis

Australian Open 2020 - Believe in miracles: Roger Federer after five set win to enter semis

Australian Open: Delivering probably the greatest Houdini act of his career, Federer went past rising American star Tennys Sandgren in a five-set thrilling quarter-final clash

tennis Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Melbourne: Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after defeating Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Melbourne: Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after defeating Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
         

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer on Tuesday saved seven match points to register what would go down in history as one of his most challenging and emphatic victory in his illustrious career. Delivering probably the greatest Houdini act of his career, Federer went past rising American star Tennys Sandgren in a five-set thrilling quarter-final clash and booked his berth in the last four of the ongoing Australian Open.

No.3 seed Federer won 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 in a match that lasted for three and a half hours at the Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer saves seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to reach semis

“You’ve got to get lucky sometimes,” Federer said in his on-court interview. “I was just hoping that maybe he wasn’t going to smash a winner, if he misses one or two (match points), who knows what’s going to happen? I think I got incredibly lucky today.

“As the match went on, I started to feel better and just tried to play. I believe in miracles. There could be rain...Just let him finish me off in style, and he didn’t do that. I’m still standing here and obviously just very happy,” he added.

ALSO READ: Australian Open Day 9 Live score

Next up for the Swiss legend is second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic or No. 32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada. Federer trails Djokovic 23-26 in their rivalry and has lost their past three matches in Melbourne, all of which took place in the semi-finals (2008, 2011, 2016).

However, he leads Raonic 11-3 in their series and won their lone clash at this event in 2013.

top news
